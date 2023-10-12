TA opens new locations, adds 215 parking spaces in two states

October 12, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

A major chain of truck stops has added two new locations to its network.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, TravelCenters of America announced the opening of a TA Travel Center in Glenrio, NM. The new store is located along historic Route 66, at 1583 Frontage Road 4132.

The new location is formerly Russell’s Travel Center, which was acquired by the company and transitioned to the TA brand. According to TA, the location is “a popular destination spot for travelers” and features a “classic car and memorabilia museum, an authentic Route 66 diner and an expansive store with convenience offerings.”

Amenities offered at the new Glenrio truck stop include:

  • 10 diesel fueling positions
  • 175 truck parking spaces
  • Eight private showers
  • Laundry facilities
  • Pet area
  • Dining options: Russell’s Route 66 Diner and Subway

With the addition of the Glenrio truck stop, TA now operates nine locations in New Mexico.

In addition to the New Mexico location, the company also announced the opening of a TA Express in Fairview, Kan. The new truck stop is located on the corner of U.S. Highway 75 and West First Street.

Formerly known as Bert’s Express, the franchised location offers fueling, convenience items, dining options and other services for professional drivers and motorists, according to a news release.

Amenities offered at the new Fairview location include:

  • Three diesel fueling positions with diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) on all lanes
  • 40 truck parking spaces
  • Three private showers
  • Truck wash
  • Laundry facilities
  • Dining options: A&W Restaurant, with plans to open a new Dunkin Donuts
  • On-site deli with freshly prepared to-go food options
  • Store with hot and cold beverages, snacks and merchandise

The Fairview TA Express is the company’s seventh location to open in Kansas.

“TA remains committed to expanding its network of TA, Petro and TA Express locations to serve more professional drivers and motorists,” the company said in a statement.

With the addition of the two locations, the Westlake, Ohio-based chain of travel centers reports to operate 293 stores across the United States. LL

Find more trucking news at LandLine.media

Related News

What’s going on with the speed limiter proposal? Two trucks side by side iamge by Vit

Kansas

Podcast: More elephant races and more crashes

If a speed limiter mandate goes into effect, it won’t be just truck drivers who are impacted. A look at the ways the general public would notice the change.

By Scott Thompson | September 05

high-occupancy vehicle lanes

News

Michigan approves use of high-occupancy vehicle lanes

A pair of bills signed into law by the Michigan governor authorize high-occupancy vehicle lanes along a stretch of Interstate 75.

By Keith Goble | October 12

commercial vehicles

News

Kentucky police increase efforts to deter commercial vehicles from traveling on non-permitted roads

Officials in Kentucky say commercial vehicles traveling on secondary roads is a “recurring issue.” Here’s what they are doing to stop it.

By Land Line Staff | October 12

OOIDA

News

OOIDA questions need for emergency relief reduction

Although the FMCSA’s new limits for automatic emergency relief are less stringent than proposed, OOIDA still questions the need for change.

By Mark Schremmer | October 12