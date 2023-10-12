TA opens new locations, adds 215 parking spaces in two states

A major chain of truck stops has added two new locations to its network.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, TravelCenters of America announced the opening of a TA Travel Center in Glenrio, NM. The new store is located along historic Route 66, at 1583 Frontage Road 4132.

The new location is formerly Russell’s Travel Center, which was acquired by the company and transitioned to the TA brand. According to TA, the location is “a popular destination spot for travelers” and features a “classic car and memorabilia museum, an authentic Route 66 diner and an expansive store with convenience offerings.”

Amenities offered at the new Glenrio truck stop include:

10 diesel fueling positions

175 truck parking spaces

Eight private showers

Laundry facilities

Pet area

Dining options: Russell’s Route 66 Diner and Subway

With the addition of the Glenrio truck stop, TA now operates nine locations in New Mexico.

In addition to the New Mexico location, the company also announced the opening of a TA Express in Fairview, Kan. The new truck stop is located on the corner of U.S. Highway 75 and West First Street.

Formerly known as Bert’s Express, the franchised location offers fueling, convenience items, dining options and other services for professional drivers and motorists, according to a news release.

Amenities offered at the new Fairview location include:

Three diesel fueling positions with diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) on all lanes

40 truck parking spaces

Three private showers

Truck wash

Laundry facilities

Dining options: A&W Restaurant, with plans to open a new Dunkin Donuts

On-site deli with freshly prepared to-go food options

Store with hot and cold beverages, snacks and merchandise

The Fairview TA Express is the company’s seventh location to open in Kansas.

“TA remains committed to expanding its network of TA, Petro and TA Express locations to serve more professional drivers and motorists,” the company said in a statement.

With the addition of the two locations, the Westlake, Ohio-based chain of travel centers reports to operate 293 stores across the United States. LL

