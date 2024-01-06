Podcast: Organization looks at truck parking in New York state

If 2024 is going to be the year we see meaningful progress on truck parking, the Capital Region Transportation Council will play a big role. It just released a new study on the truck parking situation throughout parts of New York state. Also, most truckers need to be able to perform basic maintenance on the road. We’ll discuss what tools you should have with you. Then, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is working on a proposal designed to prevent impaired driving. And a Florida agency is requesting an exemption from part of the CDL skills test regulations.
10:07 – Organization looks at truck parking in New York state
24:49 – What tools to have with you on the road
39:14 – Effort underway to combat impaired driving
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- To see an animated video of changes to I-95 in Providence, R.I, you can visit the Rhode Island Department of Transportation’s YouTube channel.
- Check out Chrome Shop Mafia and 4 State Trucks. If you have a question about truck mods or technical issues, you can send an email.
- Whether for truck parking funding, stopping speed limiters or getting overtime pay for company drivers, get your lawmakers on board with a quick email sent from Fighting For Truckers.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Organization looks at truck parking in New York state
We remain hopeful that 2024 will be the year we start seeing some meaningful progress regarding the truck parking crisis. If that is to happen, groups like the Capital Region Transportation Council will play a big role. It just released a new study on the truck parking situation throughout parts of New York state, and Chris Bauer, the council’s director of transportation planning, joins us to talk about its findings.
What tools to have with you on the road
Most truckers need to be able to perform basic maintenance on the road. We’ll discuss what tools you should have with you with Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia.
Effort underway to combat impaired driving
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is working on a proposal designed to prevent impaired driving. We’ll discuss that – plus a Florida agency that’s requesting an exemption from part of the CDL skills test regulations – with Land Line Magazine Senior Editor Mark Schremmer.