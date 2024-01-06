Podcast: Organization looks at truck parking in New York state

If 2024 is going to be the year we see meaningful progress on truck parking, the Capital Region Transportation Council will play a big role. It just released a new study on the truck parking situation throughout parts of New York state. Also, most truckers need to be able to perform basic maintenance on the road. We’ll discuss what tools you should have with you. Then, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is working on a proposal designed to prevent impaired driving. And a Florida agency is requesting an exemption from part of the CDL skills test regulations.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Organization looks at truck parking in New York state

24:49 – What tools to have with you on the road

39:14 – Effort underway to combat impaired driving

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford

A worker classification rule is one step closer to be published. Increased prices will likely mean delays for transportation projects in Washington State. And a truck driver is killed in Kansas after a collision with a cattle trailer.

Organization looks at truck parking in New York state

We remain hopeful that 2024 will be the year we start seeing some meaningful progress regarding the truck parking crisis. If that is to happen, groups like the Capital Region Transportation Council will play a big role. It just released a new study on the truck parking situation throughout parts of New York state, and Chris Bauer, the council’s director of transportation planning, joins us to talk about its findings.

Most truckers need to be able to perform basic maintenance on the road. We’ll discuss what tools you should have with you with Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia.

Effort underway to combat impaired driving

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is working on a proposal designed to prevent impaired driving. We’ll discuss that – plus a Florida agency that’s requesting an exemption from part of the CDL skills test regulations – with Land Line Magazine Senior Editor Mark Schremmer.

