Sunset Point Rest Area to close temporarily for renovations

Beginning Wednesday, the Sunset Point Rest Area on Interstate 17 at milepost 252 will be closing for the next phase of a $7.5 million renovation project.

According to an Arizona Department of Transportation news release, work began on the Sunset Point facility in July. In order to move the project forward, it must be closed to the general public.

The renovations will include upgrades to the rest area’s water and septic systems, restrooms, covered ramadas, sidewalks, lighting, signs and vending areas. Truck parking also will be expanded as part of the project, according to the news release.

Commercial trucks will still be allowed to park at the rest area during the closure. However, there will be limited facilities. Portable restrooms and handwashing stations will be available for use.

Passenger vehicles in this area are encouraged to use a temporary rest area which will be located at the Badger Springs Road exit, four miles to the north of Sunset Point. It will be on the east side of I-17 and accessible by north and southbound traffic at Exit 256.

This facility will offer parking, portable restrooms and handwashing stations, but it will not be able to accommodate commercial vehicles, oversize loads, large RVs and vehicles with trailers. Those vehicles should continue using Sunset Point or other nearby facilities in Black Canyon City or Cordes Junction, which are 10 miles to the north or south, ADOT reports.

A separate project, the I-17 Improvement Project, will expand and improve lanes on I-17 south between Sunset Point and Anthem Way. However, the Sunset Point rest area update is not part of that project.

