Study on truck routes aims to update Windsor’s network

With a project underway in Windsor to review and update the city’s truck route network, officials are turning to the public for input.

Launched in September, the Windsor Truck Route Study is currently in Phase 1. Officials said the study is needed to help “address the changing context, needs and priorities in Windsor” in regard to its current truck route network.

“The study will recommend an updated truck route network that better meets the needs of both residents and stakeholders, ensuring that goods can be moved efficiently and safely to support economic activity and provide essential and valuable services, while also minimizing or managing the negative externalities of goods movement to provide a good quality of life for the community,” officials said.

The city will consider all arterial and collector roads – along with local roads in commercial-industrial areas and scenic drives – in recommendations for the new truck route network. Provincial highways also will be included in the revised recommendations.

Windsor’s current truck route network includes two cross-border options – the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. Processing about 8,000 commercial trucks daily, the Ambassador Bridge is reported to be the busiest U.S.-Canadian truck crossing.

When it comes to a new network, officials said the recommendations must “optimize goods movement efficiency and connectivity” while also striving to “maintain community livability and integrity.” Officials also said they intend to create a network that will be mindful of future land use plans, which include new industrial areas and residential development.

“In determining the most appropriate truck route treatments and developing the most suitable truck route network for the City of Windsor, the study must address varied and often competing perspectives,” officials said. “Meanwhile, the City of Windsor and its Council also have the city’s transportation, land use, climate emergency, economic development, safety and fiscal goals in mind.”



While trucking destinations will play a large role in determining the new network, the city also will consider a number of other factors, including:

Pedestrian activity

Cycling routes

Business improvement areas

Neighborhoods and sensitive areas

Other vehicle traffic

Officials with the Ontario Trucking Association said they plan to hold meetings with members – along with the municipality – prior to the study’s completion.

You can provide feedback in the online survey here. LL

