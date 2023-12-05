Store openings bring additional truck parking to three states

Additional truck parking is now available in three states thanks to the opening of new locations from a pair of travel chains.

On Monday, Dec. 4, TravelCenters of America announced the opening of two new TA Express locations in North Dakota. The new stores – both of which are franchised sites – are located in Williston, N.D., off U.S. Highway 2 and in Grand Forks, N.D., off Interstate 29.

According to the company, both of the newly opened locations offer “fueling, convenience items, dining options and other services for professional drivers and motorists.”

Amenities at TA Express Williston, located at 13553 64th St., include:

Seven diesel fueling positions

80 truck parking spaces

Five private showers

Laundry facilities

Transflo

Dining options (coming soon): Cinnabon, Subway

Amenities at TA Express Grand Forks, located at 1212 N. 47th St., include:

Eight diesel fueling positions with diesel exhaust fluid on all lanes

70 truck parking spaces

Eight private showers

Driver’s lounge

Laundry facilities

Transflo

CAT Scale

Store with hot and cold beverages and snacks

Dining options (coming soon): Sbarro, Charleys Cheesesteaks

With the opening of the two locations, the Westlake, Ohio-based company reports to operate 296 travel centers across the U.S., saying TA “remains committed to network growth to serve more professional drivers and motorists.”

Sheetz opens two new locations with diesel and truck parking



While not a major player in the semitruck arena yet, Sheetz continues to expand its number of locations that offer semitruck fueling lanes, diesel exhaust fluid and overnight truck parking.

The Altoona, Pa.-based convenience chain last month opened two new locations with amenities tailored to professional drivers. On Nov. 17, it officially opened its new store in Disputanta, Va., off Interstate 295 at exit 38.

This location has five semitruck fueling lanes offering high-flow diesel along with diesel exhaust fluid. A total of 25 free parking spaces are available to truckers for overnight parking. The store is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and is located at 4700 County Drive.

On Nov. 30, the company cut the ribbon on another new store. This location in Mount Airy, N.C., off Interstate 77 at exit 100, is the chain’s 40th to offer fueling lanes for commercial vehicles.

On top of 50 free overnight parking spaces, the location also features six commercial vehicle fueling lanes with high-flow diesel pumps and diesel exhaust fluid. Located at 155 Oak Grove Church Road, the store is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

To commemorate the pair of grand openings, Sheetz made $2,500 charitable donations to the FeedMore Food Bank, the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina and the local Special Olympics chapters in North Carolina and Virginia.

Established in 1952, Sheetz reports to operate over 700 locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.

Drivers can check if other Sheetz locations offer high-flow diesel fuel and diesel exhaust fluid on the company’s mobile app or website. LL