Podcast: Four-wheelers behaving badly

If it seems like four-wheelers are behaving more erratically on roadways these days, you’re not wrong. A new study from AAA says more people are engaging in dangerous driving. Then, cargo theft is likely to spike in the coming weeks as we get closer to Christmas. Tips for keeping you and your stuff safe. Plus, a legislative panel in Georgia has some ideas for fixing a problem that doesn’t exist – but they may address other issues in trucking.

0:00 – Newscast

10:18 – AAA study on dangerous driving

24:46 – Cargo theft from an insurance perspective

39:14 – Legislative panel on the “driver shortage”

Today’s news: Diesel drops another dime per gallon

Plus, the spot market saw a big drop in load volume last week, the search is on for a missing truck driver in Iowa, and more trucking news of the day.

Four-wheelers behaving badly

If it seems like four-wheelers are behaving more erratically on roadways these days, you’re not wrong. AAA has released a study that says more and more people are engaging in dangerous driving behaviors. AAA’s Rebecca Steinbach joins the show to tell us what’s behind the spike.

Cargo theft from an insurance perspective

Cargo theft is on the rise, and the problem is likely to get worse this month, with Christmas right around the corner. Trista Roby and Trina Skywalker of OOIDA’s insurance department have some tips on what to look out for, how best to secure your cargo and how to avoid becoming a victim.

Legislative panel on “driver shortage”

A legislative panel in Georgia was tasked with addressing a problem that doesn’t exist: the so-called “driver shortage.” But Keith Goble of Land Line Magazine says the report it came up with could end up having benefits for truckers anyway.

