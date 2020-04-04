Alabama, Missouri issue stay-at-home orders; six states remain order free

The number of states without a stay-at-home order is dwindling as Alabama and Missouri issued executive orders Friday evening.

On Friday, April 3, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a stay-at-home order. According to the order, residents can leave their home for the following supplies:

Food and other consumer goods necessary to maintain a person’s daily routine or to maintain the safety, sanitation, and routine operation of a home or residence.

Supplies needed to work from home.

Pharmaceutical prescriptions or other medical supplies.

Fuel for automobiles or other vehicles or other vehicle supplies.

Materials for distance learning or other education-related purposes.

Any other supplies necessary to maintain a person’s or pet’s daily routine or to maintain the safety, sanitation, and routine operation of a home or residence.

According to the stay-at-home order, residents may also leave their home for the following services:

Certain dental, medical, or surgical procedures.

Government-funded services or benefits.

Automobile repair services.

Services vital to the treatment or care of people with physical, intellectual, or developmental disabilities, or people with substance-use disorders.

Services related to any public or private distance learning activities and education continuity, including all services under education continuity plans approved by the State Superintendent of Education.

Any other services necessary to maintain a person’s or pet’s health and safety or to preserve the person’s ability to perform an essential activity.

Additionally, Alabama residents can leave home to take care of other, for work at an essential business, outdoor activity, visit family members and attend church services with fewer than 10 people.

The Alabama stay-at-home order remains in effect through April 30.

Meanwhile, Missouri also issued a stay-at-home order Friday evening. Issued by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the order directs Missourians to avoid leaving their homes. When leaving home for essential activities, residents are ordered to practice social distancing.

Also, the order includes specific guidance for employees, schools, restaurants, firearm sales and state government buildings. Additionally, Missourians are to avoid gathering of more than 10 people.

Less restrictive than other stay-at-home orders, Missouri will allow nonessential businesses to remain open under certain conditions. Retail businesses can only allow 25% or less of the authorized fire or building code occupancy. This applies to locations with square footage of less than 10,000. For larger areas, 10% or less of the authorized fire or building code occupancy will be permitted.

As of publication, only six states lack some sort of shelter-in-place order: Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

