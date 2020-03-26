More than half of states have stay-at-home orders

More states have been added to the list of those with some sort of stay-at-home order, bringing the total to 28.

Below is a breakdown of the latest statewide stay-at-home orders. For previous orders, check out Land Line’s coverage here and here.



Colorado’s Executive Order D 2020 013 directs “all Colorado employers to reduce in-person work that takes place outside a private residence … by at least 50%.” If telework or work from home is not practical or possible, the governor encourages employers to stagger work schedules to reduce the proximity of workers during work hours and to keep employees on payroll. Employers that can certify that employees are no closer than 6 feet from one are exempt. The order remains in effect until April 10 unless rescinded or modified.

A third supplementary proclamation in Hawaii orders all Hawaiians to stay at home except for essential business and activities. The state uses U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s critical infrastructure sectors list as guidance. The proclamation exempts additional businesses. Any person who violates the order can face misdemeanor charges. Fines include up to $5,000, up to one year imprisonment or both. The order is in effect through April 30.

An order in Idaho directs nonessential businesses and services to close their physical locations.

People can leave home to obtain or provide essential services as defined in the stay-at-home order. Employers that do not provide essential services must take all steps necessary for employees to work remotely from home. An “extreme emergency declaration” was also issued.

“There exists a condition of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property within the State of Idaho caused by the increasing presence of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID19), which, by reason of its magnitude, is beyond the control of the services, personnel, equipment and facilities of any city or county,” Gov. Brad Little saidin the order. “Accordingly, I find that there exists an extreme emergency within the state of Idaho.”

Minnesota’s Executive Order 20-20 directs Minnesota residents “to stay at home or in their place of residence except to engage in the activities and critical sector work.” For a list of critical work exemptions or to access an exemption request, click here. The order remains in effect through April 10.

Executive Order 1463 in Mississippi urges nonessential employees to work from “where feasible.”

Mississippi’s list of essential businesses is among the most extensive in comparison to other states’ stay-at-home orders.

Included in the list not exempted in other states are real estate offices, department stores and gun shops. Also unique to Mississippi’s order is a provision that essentially overrides any local order that implements stricter stay-at-home rules.

“Any order, rule, regulation or action by any governing body, agency or political subdivision of the state that imposes any additional freedom of movement or social distancing limitations on essential business or operation, restricts scope of services or hours of operation of any essential business or operation, or which will or might in any way conflict with or impede the purpose of this executive order is suspended and unenforceable during this COVID-19 state of emergency,” the order states.