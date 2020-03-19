In response to concerns about coronavirus, states around the country are taking steps to delay presidential and state primary elections.

Voters in 24 states cast presidential primary and/or state primary ballots prior to this week. The other half of states, however, have yet to hold their own elections to help decide who will appear on November ballots.

Arizona and Florida scheduled presidential primaries for Tuesday, March 17. Presidential and state primaries also were scheduled in Illinois and Ohio.

Only Ohio opted to delay their primary.

Arizona

In Arizona, vote centers were used to allow voters to cast ballots for the presidential primary. A judge issued an order last week barring ballots sent by mail to all voters.

State officials opted to move forward with the election despite health concerns.

“We have no guarantee that there will be a safer time to hold this election in the near future,” Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said in a released statement. “Our democracy has risen to challenges in the past, and it must continue to do so.”

Florida and Illinois also moved forward without making changes to Election Day.

Ohio

Gov. Mark DeWine announced on Monday that polls would be closed the following day. Voting in-person is delayed until June 2.

Here is the three-page order signed tonight by @OHdeptofhealth Director @DrAmyActon that closes all polling locations in #Ohio due to the risk of #COVID19 faced by both voters and poll workers. #COVID19OhioReady pic.twitter.com/XRd4zJH4so — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 17, 2020

The state’s Department of Health issued the order closing polling locations.

“To conduct an election at this time would force poll workers and voters to face an unacceptable risk of contracting COVID-19,” Health Director Amy Acton wrote.

Primary elections round the country

State officials in Kentucky and Maryland have announced primaries scheduled for May 19 and April 28 would be pushed back to June.

The Democratic Party of Wyoming has cancelled its presidential caucuses that were scheduled for April 4.

Georgia’s presidential primary set for March 24 has been pushed back to May 19. Similarly, Louisiana has postponed its presidential primary from April 4 to June 20.

Alabama acted on Wednesday to postpone its primary runoff election scheduled for March 31. The new date is July 14. Connecticut followed suit on Thursday postponing its April 28 presidential primary until June 2.

In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster has postponed all local elections for the next two months. The Palmetto State held its presidential primary in February.

Similarly, Missouri has postponed all municipal elections scheduled for April 7 to June 2.

After this week, there are no primaries scheduled until April 4.

Absentee voting an option?

The National Conference of State Legislatures reports there are 33 states with no-excuse absentee voting. Many of these states are encouraging voters to request absentee ballots.

Click here to see if your state offers absentee voting that requires an excuse.

Registering to vote

Truckers who are registered to vote should make the effort to cast their ballots. Although primary elections typically don’t receive the same attention as the fall election, they can be just as important, if not more.

Primary ballots can include a variety of issues, and many that are of significance to the trucking industry.

Visit FightingForTruckers.com for information on steps to register to vote. A link is available at the bottom of the page.

Truckers who do not have web access – or those who have questions or need assistance – can call the OOIDA Membership Department at 800-444-5791, ext. 4906.

More coverage of how coronavirus is affecting state governments is available.