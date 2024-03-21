Drivers retested by Colorado DOT after training school closure

The closure of a Colorado driver training school has resulted in the retesting of a reported 180-plus truck drivers.

Randy Lopez CDL Testing and Training was shut down in December by the Colorado Department of Transportation due to the number of violations committed, according to a KUSA-TV report.

Those reported violations revealed in an audit by the Colorado Department of Revenue included incorrectly scored tests, credit given for unfinished portions of tests and speeding violations during testing.

“We need to end up ensuring that person has the proper skills and knows what they’re doing out there,” Greg Fulton, president of the Colorado Motor Carriers Association, told the Denver news outlet. “We have people out there that frankly were not meeting the standard for what’s essential in our industry.”

As of Tuesday, March 19, a company snapshot on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Association website said the training school’s operating status is “not authorized.”

Driver training

In February 2022, an entry-level driver training rule took effect after decades of lobbying from OOIDA and other industry stakeholders.

The rule does not include a specified amount of time required for behind-the-wheel training for either the range or on-road training. Instead, the agency opted for a proficiency-based approach that will accommodate individuals who learn at different paces.

FMCSA recently has added links to the training provider registry homepage to “view list of providers under review” and “view list of removed providers.” LL

More Land Line news from Colorado.