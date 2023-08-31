Convenience store chain extends free offer to power crews during Hurricane Idalia relief efforts

Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Wednesday, Aug. 30, slamming Florida’s Gulf Coast with torrential rains and howling winds of about 125 mph.

With officials working to assess the full scale of the damage, utility crews and first responders from across the county are heading to affected areas to lend support. One chain of Southern-based convenience stores is showing its appreciation for those efforts.

Like many convenience stores, RaceTrac offers free coffee and fountain drinks to first responders 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. In the wake of Hurricane Idalia, the company is extending that token of appreciation to the numerous power utility crews working to restore power to thousands of homes and businesses across Florida and Southern Georgia.

“We appreciate everything that you are doing for our communities in Florida during these tough times with inbound Idalia,” the company said in a letter sent to power crews in the area. “We wanted to remind you that we are here to support you!”

The company added that the offer will be in place “before and during post-storm recovery efforts across the impacted areas of Hurricane Idalia.” To take advantage of the freebies, first responders and utility crew personnel simply need to be in uniform or show a valid work ID at checkout.

Quenching thirst and providing caffeine boosts are only parts of what the chain of convenience stores is offering.

On top of the free beverages, RaceTrac is also extending “fuel priority” to first responders and power utility crews at stores in areas affected by the storm. The company said these priority pumps will allow crews to “fuel expediently,” and they’re marked with easily identifiable signs.

The Atlanta-based company reports to own and operate over 550 RaceTrac locations across seven states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. LL