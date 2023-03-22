South Dakota officials to host second meeting on rest area project

March 22, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

The South Dakota Department of Transportation and South Dakota Department of Tourism are in the midst of revitalizing rest areas and welcome centers in the state.

Santec Consulting is also part of the collaboration that has already seen upgrades at the Valley Springs, Homestead and Wilmot rest areas, according to the SDDOT.

Next to be remodeled is the Spearfish rest area on Interstate 90 near the South Dakota and Wyoming border.

On April 5 at Spearfish City Hall, the public will have another opportunity to provide input on the Spearfish rest area updates. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Mountain.

A previous public meeting was held in September 2022.

The purpose of the open house is to provide project information, answer questions, and collect public feedback on proposed locations, the South Dakota DOT said in a news release.

In addition to the area off I-90, locations north of Exit 10 off U.S. Highway 85 and the corridor northwest of Exit 17, are under consideration for a rest area location to best serve the needs of visitors and residents, according to SDDOT.

Area residents, business owners and daily commuters are encouraged to participate in the public forum.

Written comments may be presented at the meeting, but the comment period on the project website is officially closed. However, general comments can still be submitted at SpearfishRestAreaStudy.com.

Additional information about the project can also be found on that website. LL

More Land Line news from South Dakota.

