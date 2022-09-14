South Dakota seeks input on Spearfish Rest Area

September 14, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

A rest area in South Dakota could be revitalized as part of a collaborative plan between the South Dakota Department of Transportation, South Dakota Department of Tourism and Stantec Consulting.

The state is conducting a study to determine if the rest area should be relocated or remain at its current location.

SDDOT, Stantec, FHU and JLG Architects comprise the project team tasked with identifying potential locations, completing traffic analysis, developing feasible solutions, environmental screening, and providing recommendations.

The rest area study is expected to be completed in May 2023.

In advance of that, the first open house public meeting is scheduled Sept. 28 at Spearfish City Hall in Spearfish, S.D. The meeting will provide project information, answer questions and collect public feedback.

Area residents, business owners and daily commuters are encouraged to participate in this public forum, said an SDDOT news release.

The Spearfish Rest Area, which the state identified as needing updated, is located on eastbound Interstate 90 near the South Dakota-Wyoming border, and covers 38.5 acres. Currently, there are 38 passenger vehicle spaces, 25 truck parking spaces, picnic locations and a pet area.

However, according to a video presentation on Spearfish rest area study website, many elements of the rest area are no longer compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In addition to Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades, the study website says the existing facility is outdated and reconstruction is the most cost-effective option. The state’s desire to add a welcome center to support the tourism industry further underscores the need for a new facility, said the website.

For those unable to attend the first meeting, a second public meeting is tentatively scheduled for February 2023.

An online survey has also been made available for the public to provide comment.

In addition, updates on the project can be found at SpearfishRestAreaStudy.com. LL

More Land Line coverage of South Dakota.

Kenworth

Related News

South Dakota

Taking the pulse of the trucking industry

If you drive a truck, you’ve got concerns. It goes with the territory – and for nearly 20 years now, the American Transportation Research Institute has been asking both truckers and carriers alike about their top concerns.

By Scott Thompson | September 09

AB5 webinar hints at how law will apply to trucking. California capitol, flag photo by Kit Leong

News

AB5 webinar hints at how law will apply to trucking

The latest webinar on California AB5 sheds a little more light on how the controversial law may apply to the trucking industry.

By Mark Schremmer | September 14

Transportation questions on San Francisco-area ballots. Photo by Tomasz Zajda

News

San Francisco-area voters to decide on transportation questions

The upcoming elections in multiple San Francisco-area locales include questions on various transportation-related initiatives.

By Keith Goble | September 14

Autonomous vehicle graphic by zapp2photo

News

Pennsylvanians remain skeptical of autonomous vehicles

A recent poll by RABA Research suggests that Pennsylvanians are not OK with highly autonomous vehicles, especially driverless trucks.

By Tyson Fisher | September 14