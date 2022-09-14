South Dakota seeks input on Spearfish Rest Area

A rest area in South Dakota could be revitalized as part of a collaborative plan between the South Dakota Department of Transportation, South Dakota Department of Tourism and Stantec Consulting.

The state is conducting a study to determine if the rest area should be relocated or remain at its current location.

SDDOT, Stantec, FHU and JLG Architects comprise the project team tasked with identifying potential locations, completing traffic analysis, developing feasible solutions, environmental screening, and providing recommendations.

The rest area study is expected to be completed in May 2023.

In advance of that, the first open house public meeting is scheduled Sept. 28 at Spearfish City Hall in Spearfish, S.D. The meeting will provide project information, answer questions and collect public feedback.

Area residents, business owners and daily commuters are encouraged to participate in this public forum, said an SDDOT news release.

The Spearfish Rest Area, which the state identified as needing updated, is located on eastbound Interstate 90 near the South Dakota-Wyoming border, and covers 38.5 acres. Currently, there are 38 passenger vehicle spaces, 25 truck parking spaces, picnic locations and a pet area.

However, according to a video presentation on Spearfish rest area study website, many elements of the rest area are no longer compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In addition to Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades, the study website says the existing facility is outdated and reconstruction is the most cost-effective option. The state’s desire to add a welcome center to support the tourism industry further underscores the need for a new facility, said the website.

For those unable to attend the first meeting, a second public meeting is tentatively scheduled for February 2023.

An online survey has also been made available for the public to provide comment.

In addition, updates on the project can be found at SpearfishRestAreaStudy.com. LL

