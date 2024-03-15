Six states consider idling rule revisions

Vehicle idling is the topic of legislation introduced at statehouses from the East Coast to the West Coast.

Colorado

A Colorado House bill would revise the state’s idling rules.

Currently, the state has a uniform idling standard that prohibits a vehicle from idling for more than five minutes within any 60-minute period. Certain exceptions apply.

Local governments also are prohibited from enacting a resolution or ordinance concerning vehicle idling that is more stringent than the state idling standard.

The bill, HB1341, would authorize a local government to enact an idling resolution or ordinance that is identical to, or more stringent than, the state idling standard.

The House Energy and Environment Committee is scheduled to discuss the bill during a March 20 hearing.

Idaho

On Tuesday, March 12, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed into law a bill to permit commercial vehicles to idle in certain circumstances.

Previously H533, the new law puts into statute that a commercial vehicle is allowed to idle for the purposes of using a vehicle’s heating or air conditioning system when a driver is resting.

Another provision permits vehicle idling when parked for purposes of refrigerating perishable commodities, pharmaceuticals or both.

Idling would not be allowed in residential areas.

The new rules are scheduled to take effect July 1.

The Idaho Trucking Association supported the rule change. ITA President and CEO Allen Hodges told lawmakers during a recent hearing the change would help to prevent rejection of pharmaceuticals or food due to trailer shutdowns, particularly in extreme weather conditions.

He added that the rule is necessary to supersede local idling ordinances throughout the state.

New York

Multiple New York bills address idling concerns.

New York state regulation limits idling time for heavy-duty vehicles with a gross vehicle weight exceeding 8,500 pounds to five consecutive minutes. Violators face fines between $500 and $18,000 for a fleet.

Certain exceptions apply.

One bill, A3719, awaiting consideration on the Assembly floor would codify the regulation in statute. If approved there, it would head to the Senate.

Related legislation would add passenger vehicles to the idling restriction. Additionally, the time limit for passenger vehicle idling would be set at three minutes.

The first violation would be a warning. Subsequent violations could result in $150 fines.

Certain exceptions would apply.

A memo attached to the bill states that it “seeks to address the fact that more than half of New York’s 19 million residents live in counties where unhealthy air endangers their lives and health.”

The memo notes at least 22 municipalities, including cities, counties, villages and towns throughout the state, have adopted anti-idling laws or regulations.

The bill, S1178, is in the Senate Environmental Conservation Committee. The Assembly version, A8289, is in the Assembly Environmental Conservation Committee.

Utah

A Utah bill to set idling limits in certain locations has met its demise.

The state already has an idling rule in place.

Sponsored by Sen. Nate Blouin, D-Salt Lake City, SB153 would have permit a local highway authority to enact an ordinance to prohibit or restrict commercial vehicles from idling on public property or publicly accessible property. Specifically, idling limits of up to three minutes would be permitted in first- and second-class counties.

Counties would set fine amounts.

Modeled after a New York City rule, the bill included a provision to allow an individual to report a violation. A reward up to 25% of any fine amount could be collected by the reporting individual.

At a recent Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee hearing, Rick Clasby of the Utah Trucking Association said he had numerous concerns with the bill. He highlighted the “bounty” provision.

“The bounty creates a real challenge. That is just going to irritate people if they are being videotaped and photographed, and would have undesired consequences,” Clasby testified.

After advancing from committee, SB153 did not come up for consideration in the full Senate. The inaction effectively killed it for the year.

Vermont

One Vermont bill that called for revising the state’s idling rule likely is dead.

The state limits all vehicle idling to five minutes in any 60-minute period. Some exceptions apply.

Local jurisdictions also are permitted to have additional idling limits in place.

S257 would permit enforcement of the state’s idling law as a secondary offense. As a result, violations could be handed out only when a separate, or primary, offense is suspected.

With a deadline looming, the bill has yet to come up for consideration in committee.

Washington

The Washington Trucking Association spearheaded a group that was effective in discouraging lawmakers from approving legislation to adopt California truck idling rules in the Evergreen State.

California applies an idling restriction for diesel trucks and buses with a gross vehicle weight rating of at least 10,000 pounds. Affected vehicles are permitted to idle for up to five minutes.

Violators face fines ranging from $300 to $1,000 per day. Certain exceptions apply.

Washington Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Marko Liias, D-Edmonds, introduced a bill to adopt the rule set by the California Air Resources Board.

Jeff DeVere of the Washington Trucking Association told committee members the legislation simply adopts California regulations without taking into consideration the environment in the state of Washington.

He said that instead, it is important to address inefficiencies in the supply chain. Needed improvements would allow truck drivers to get the job done as demanded by consumers.

“Trucks don’t want to idle. They would much rather be traveling down the road,” DeVere testified.

The Senate Transportation Committee voted to advance the bill to the Senate Rules Committee. But SB6304 missed a deadline to advance to the chamber floor, effectively killing it for the year. LL

