Shell Rotella SuperRigs 2020 deadline is Friday, Aug. 21

Tomorrow is the deadline to sign up to be a part of Shell Rotella’s SuperRigs 2020 Truck Beauty Contest virtual truck show.

Contestant registrations will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 21. To register your truck as a contestant, click here.

Judging and voting begins Monday, Aug. 24, and continues through Sept. 4. Winners will be announced daily from Sept. 14-18 as part of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. Jami Jones, Land Line’s managing editor, is one of the four judges for the event. This will be her 19th year judging SuperRigs.

The theme of this year’s show, Legends of the Road, will celebrate the essential work that truck drivers do every day.

“North American truck drivers have faced unprecedented challenges on the road this year and we appreciate the essential work they do every day,” Annie Peter, North American marketing manager for Shell Rotella, said in a news release. “We believe it is important to hold Shell Rotella SuperRigs in order to celebrate and highlight their hard work and to showcase many of the amazing looking trucks that are on the road.”

SuperRigs is will also recognize another category, Most Hardworking Trucker. The category winner will be the driver who shares their personal story of how they worked hard over the past year.

The People’s Choice award will be decided by contestants and spectators.

Also, the Best of Show winner will be featured in the 2022 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar. Instead of the trucks from this year’s show, the 2021 calendar will be a special edition featuring trucks from previous calendars.

Other SuperRigs 2020 awards

The Best of Show winner will be featured in the 2022 SuperRigs Calendar and get 50,000 MyMilesMatter Reward Points, and a limited-edition Shell Rotella jacket.

The runner-up will get 40,000 MyMilesMatter Reward Points, and a limited-edition Shell Rotella jacket.

There also awards for the top three tractor category entries, top three tractor-trailer entries, and top four entries in the Classic Division.

Click here for the official rules.

Shell Rotella has presented SuperRigs for 38 years.

Listen to Land Line Now’s coverage of last year’s SuperRigs contest at the Trail’s Travel Center in Albert Lea, Minn.

