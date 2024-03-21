British Columbia announces opening of secured truck parking facility

Additional secured truck parking soon will be available to drivers in British Columbia.

On Wednesday, March 20, the British Columbia Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced the upcoming opening of the North Surrey Truck Parking Facility.

Situated along Highway 17, less than a mile from the Port Mann Bridge, the new facility is scheduled to open on March 28.

“Commercial long-haul drivers are the lifeblood of our supply chain, and it’s important they’re supported with infrastructure that allows them to do their jobs safely, efficiently and comfortably,” Rob Fleming, British Columbia’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, said in a statement. “The new North Surrey Truck Parking Facility is an important addition for commercial drivers traveling to and through the Lower Mainland, as it provides another safe, secure and convenient place to stop and rest.”

The new site will feature parking for 106 commercial vehicles and will include washrooms with showers and a sani-dump station for drivers to use. According to the ministry, the site for the new facility was selected due to its “proximity to major Lower Mainland truck routes.”

The new truck parking facility also will feature several security measures – such as fencing, cameras and 24-hour security – to give truckers peace of mind while parking overnight.

“By investing in a designated truck parking facility, commercial drivers will be able to rest safely and securely after driving long distances transporting goods and materials across Canada to support our economy,” said Randeep Sarai, member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, on behalf of Sean Fraser, federal minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “Providing drivers with these essential amenities will allow them to refresh and recharge, ensuring they can continue their journeys efficiently and safely to reach their destinations. We are committed to continuing investment in projects like this one to promote economic growth and build more resilient communities.”

In May 2023, the province announced a $100 million investment over the next nine years for upgrades to a number of rest areas in British Columbia. The provincial government said that of the total funds, $28 million was expected to be spent over the following three years to “support the trucking industry and other travelers.”

Several long-term projects are already in the works that officials have said will provide “substantial improvements at several key locations that will specifically support the trucking industry.” Among those sites:

Highway 1 Kamloops brake check west of Kamloops

Highway 1 Columbia rest area west of Revelstoke

Highway 5 Clapperton brake check north of Merritt

“Providing adequate parking facilities for commercial drivers to rest and recharge is vital to enhance safety in B.C.’s commercial trucking industry,” said British Columbia Trucking Association President and CEO Dave Earle. “This is a great facility that I am confident will be extensively used. I am also pleased to hear that the Province is exploring additional parking options for commercial vehicles as it improves the Highway 1 corridor through the Fraser Valley.” LL