Seasonal sun glare warning issued for I-70 west of Denver

Blinding sun glare can be dangerous in the early morning hours for vehicles traveling east on I-70 near Floyd Hill, west of Denver. The Colorado Department of Transportation warns drivers to take precautions and that it may decide at times to close the interstate because of it.

The sun’s angle, in combination with the hill and the highway’s configuration, can create a blinding sun glare for drivers as they head east up Floyd Hill (about mile point 244 to 248, east of Idaho Springs). The intense sun glare occurs as far east as Genesee beginning around sunrise (expect traffic slowdowns beginning at 6:30 a.m.) and lasting until around 8:30 a.m.

If I-70 eastbound is closed for sun glare, hazard messages will inform drivers on CDOT’s electronic sign boards. During fall and winter, drivers are urged to pay attention to the message boards beginning just east of the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel. Drivers also can check for travel alerts at COTrip.org or sign up for text or email alerts.

If traffic is detoured off eastbound I-70, it will be rerouted at Exit 244 (U.S. 6) which is at the bottom of Floyd Hill. Motorists can either stay the course on U.S. 6 through Clear Creek Canyon, or they can take the eastbound I-70 frontage road (U.S. 40) and get back onto I-70 at Beaver Brook.

Sun glare decisions are made each morning, CDOT reports. Moisture on the road from a storm or pre-storm surface treatment can increase sun glare problems. The closures average 45 minutes to an hour. They can occur from sunrise to about 8:30 a.m. November through February.

Motorists should consider adjusting eastbound travel plans to before sunrise or later in the morning if possible, CDOT suggests. Here are other suggestions for reducing sun glare:

Make sure your windshield is clean, inside and out

Make sure your vehicle has plenty of windshield wiper fluid

Wear quality sunglasses.

Slow down to avoid sudden reactions

Do not slam on the brakes. Instead, let off the accelerator and slow down gradually. LL

More news from Colorado is available.