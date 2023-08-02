Schneider acquires M&M Transport

Schneider National Inc. has acquired M&M Transport Services LLC, a dedicated contract carrier primarily providing specialty solutions.

The acquisition of West Bridgewater, Mass.-based M&M Transport adds approximately 500 trucks and 1,900 trailers at 12 locations to the Schneider network, the company said in a news release.

“By combining our respective expertise, knowledge and resources, we will be better positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers and expand our reach in the dedicated market,” Mark Rourke, president and CEO of Schneider, said in a statement. “This is an exciting opportunity to leverage the best of both companies and use our complementary capabilities to deliver enhanced value to our customers and stakeholders.”

As part of the acquisition, M&M Transport will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Schneider.

“Both companies have a successful history of dedicated operational excellence, a reputation for superior customer service and a common foundation of core values,” Mark Warsofsky, founder of M&M Transport, said. “Now, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Schneider, M&M Transport will continue to leverage our strengths while capitalizing on Schneider’s broad capabilities and resources to support continued growth and the consistent, reliable service that our customers expect from M&M Transport.”

According to the news release, M&M Transport’s financial results will be reported in dedicated operations as part of the truckload segment beginning in the third quarter of 2023.

Schneider says the acquisition moves the Green Bay, Wisc. -based company towards its goal of $1.5 billion in dedicated contract revenues and 6,500 dedicated tractors in service.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Schneider has also recently allocated resources to its electric fleet, opening a charging depot at its South El Monte Intermodal Operations Center in June. LL

More Land Line business news.