Schneider acquires M&M Transport

August 2, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

Schneider National Inc. has acquired M&M Transport Services LLC, a dedicated contract carrier primarily providing specialty solutions.

The acquisition of West Bridgewater, Mass.-based M&M Transport adds approximately 500 trucks and 1,900 trailers at 12 locations to the Schneider network, the company said in a news release.

“By combining our respective expertise, knowledge and resources, we will be better positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers and expand our reach in the dedicated market,” Mark Rourke, president and CEO of Schneider, said in a statement. “This is an exciting opportunity to leverage the best of both companies and use our complementary capabilities to deliver enhanced value to our customers and stakeholders.”

As part of the acquisition, M&M Transport will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Schneider.

“Both companies have a successful history of dedicated operational excellence, a reputation for superior customer service and a common foundation of core values,” Mark Warsofsky, founder of M&M Transport, said. “Now, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Schneider, M&M Transport will continue to leverage our strengths while capitalizing on Schneider’s broad capabilities and resources to support continued growth and the consistent, reliable service that our customers expect from M&M Transport.”

According to the news release, M&M Transport’s financial results will be reported in dedicated operations as part of the truckload segment beginning in the third quarter of 2023.

Schneider says the acquisition moves the Green Bay, Wisc. -based company towards its goal of $1.5 billion in dedicated contract revenues and 6,500 dedicated tractors in service.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Schneider has also recently allocated resources to its electric fleet, opening a charging depot at its South El Monte Intermodal Operations Center in June. LL

More Land Line business news.

Related News

broker transparency

Massachusetts

FMCSA eyes action on broker transparency

Action on broker transparency may be in the works. And it could address some significant problems faced by small business truckers.

By Mark Reddig | March 23

distracted driving

News

Kentucky enforcement campaign aims to curb distracted driving from truckers

Police in Kentucky are conducting a 3-day safety blitz aimed at reducing distracted driving behaviors. Here’s when it will take place and what they’re looking for.

By Land Line Staff | August 02

driver training

News

Bill aims to repeal entry-level driver training rule

An entry-level driver training rule finally took effect in February 2022. Now, some lawmakers are attempting to get it removed.

By Mark Schremmer | August 02

charging

News

WattEV charging network expanding after company secures grants

WattEV continues to expand its network of charging stations for electric commercial trucks. Its newest locations are set to open in 2025.

By Land Line Staff | August 02