Schneider opens Southern California truck charging depot

Schneider National Inc. has completed an electric charging depot at its South El Monte Intermodal Operations Center that will power its battery-electric truck fleet.

By the end of 2023, 100 Freightliner eCascadias will comprise that fleet, making it one of the largest zero-emission fleets in North America, according to a Schneider news release.

At the Southern California charging depot, equipped with 16,350 kilowatt dual-corded dispensers, 32 trucks can be charged simultaneously. The battery-electric trucks can achieve an 80% charge in 90 minutes.

The eCascadias have a range of approximately 220 miles and have been used for Frito Lay and Goodyear deliveries this year, according to Schneider.

“Schneider decided to lead the way by building our own depot in South El Monte,” Mark Rourke, Schneider president and CEO, said in a statement. “It was important to develop onsite charging because it is the most efficient solution to power our growing electric fleet. With the infrastructure deficiency, we found that we needed to collaborate with a wide array of experts to see our vision come to fruition.”

Funding for the South El Monte charging depot was provided by the Joint Electric Truck Scaling Initiative, South Coast Air Quality Management District, Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee, Port of Los Angeles, and Southern California Edison.

Schneider worked in collaboration with Black & Veatch on construction as well as layout.

“This 4,900-square-foot state-of-the-art electric truck charging hub is a monumental testament to innovation and collaboration,” Dave Hallowell, Black & Veatch president of the connectivity, commercial, and industrial sector, said. “The collaboration between Schneider and all the project partners will result in new employment opportunities for the area, along with a significant reduction in pollution.”

According to the news release, Schneider’s battery electric fleet will have the potential to remove more than 81,000 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions per day as the company moves toward its goal of a 60% per mile carbon dioxide reduction by 2035.

“We know the future of sustainable transportation includes electric,” Rourke said. “That is why we invested and collaborated with stakeholders along the supply chain to work together to create this infrastructure and ultimately lower carbon emissions. This would not be possible without our funding and granting agencies.” LL