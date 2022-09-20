Saia LTL Freight opens new Kansas terminals

Saia LTL Freight announced opening two new terminals in Kansas and plans to open a third terminal in the state soon.

The two terminals reported to have opened Sept. 19 are in Dodge City and in Hays, according to the company.

A third terminal, in Colby, is slated to open within the next few weeks.

With the addition of these locations, Saia has opened a five terminals during the third quarter.

“We are proactively working to grow our network of terminals in the state and region so we are offering complete direct service,” Kevin Szydel, vice president of operations – west, said in a news release. “Adding these three new facilities will further strengthen our service and presence for customers, providing them with increased efficiencies by reducing transit.”

Saia reports it is hiring drivers for the new terminals.

In August, Saia opened a new Chicago-area terminal near O’Hare International Airport. The company also opened a facility in Binghamton, N.Y. in August.

Saia reported opening new I-75 terminals in Georgia in June. Also in June, Saia opened a new terminal in Rockford, Ill.

Also this year, Saia terminals have opened in Georgia, at Macon and Valdosta, and in Illinois, at Rockford and LaSalle.

In 2021, Saia facilities opened in Calhoun, Ga.; Staunton, Va.; Girard, Ohio; New Haven, Conn.; Fredericksburg, Va.; Hagerstown, Md.; and Wilmington, Del.

During a second-quarter earnings call, Frederick Holzgrefe, Saia president and CEO, said his company expects to continue opening new terminals well into 2025.

Saia Inc. shares are traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The company offers less-than-truckload, nonasset truckload, expedited and logistics services. Based in Johns Creek, Ga., Saia LTL Freight operates 186 terminals across the country and employs over 12,000 people.

Saia LTL Freight was founded in 1924 in Houma, La., by Louis Saia Sr., a produce dealer who switched from selling produce to delivering it. LL

