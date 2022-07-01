Saia keeps expanding with new I-75 terminals in Georgia

Saia LTL Freight is following through on a plan to open 10 to 15 new locations in 2022 with the opening of two new terminals in Georgia.

Both are along the I-75 corridor in Georgia. One is in Macon, and the other is in Valdosta. The two terminals are about 150 miles apart.

“Since the end of last year, we’ve been working to add capacity to our network in Georgia,” Jared Mull, vice president of operations-east for Saia, said in a news release. “These two new facilities, coupled with the terminal we opened in Calhoun in December, supports our strategy of expansion within markets where we’ve long had a strong presence and customer base, but needed to improve efficiencies, shorten transit times and offer more flexibility when it comes to same-day shipping requests.”

In mid-March, Saia announced opening a terminal in LaSalle, Ill. Shortly after that, in late April, Saia LTL Freight announced the opening of new terminals in Mineral Wells, W. Va, which is near Parkersburg, W. Va.

These are in addition to the Saia facilities opened in 2021 in Calhoun, Ga.; Stauton, Va.; Girard, Ohio; New Haven, Conn.; Fredericksburg, Va.; Hagerstown, Md.; and Wilmington, Del.

The company reported increased revenue for the first quarter of 2022. The company reported $661.2 million in revenue, which is 36.6% more than the first quarter of 2021. The company reported increased less than truckload shipments, tonnage per workday, revenue per hundredweight, and revenue per shipment.

Saia reported it was hiring drivers, dockworkers, and supervisors for each of the Macon and Valdosta terminals. The company also expanded its Saia Driver Academy program last year.

Saia’s corporate headquarters are in Johns Creek, Ga. Saia LTL Freight was founded in 1924 in Houma, La., by Louis Saia Sr., a produce dealer who switched from selling produce to delivering it. The company has a network of 181 terminals. It is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under SAIA. LL

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.