Saia LTL Freight opens terminal near Chicago’s O’Hare airport

Saia LTL Freight continues its expansion with a new Chicago-area terminal.

Saia has been on a tear opening new terminals. It opened one in New York state in August.

Saia LTL Freight’s newest terminal in Franklin Park, Ill., near Chicago O’Hare International Airport, is the carrier’s fifth location in the Chicago area. It is the third facility the company has opened in the state just this year.

In June, Saia opened a terminal in Rockford, Ill.. Then it opened one in in March in LaSalle, Ill.

“As the demand for shipping in Chicago, a major freight market for us, continues to grow, we’ll be able to support it,” Ray Ramu, Saia Executive vice president and chief customer officer, said in a news release. “We are focused on expanding our presence in the area by multiplying our operations through increased doors, manpower, and equipment – all to better serve our customers.”

The new terminal is the largest facility Saia has opened to date this year, the company reported. It has 100 employees.

“An investment like this brings us closer to the shipper, which supports our customer first core value, and it allows us to better service the market and create more flexibility in our operations,” Ramu said. “Saia’s outstanding service, in each additional location, is an indication of the support we’ve received from our customers and the success of our expansion strategy.”

Additional terminals are scheduled to open across the Midwest through the end of the year.

St. Johns Creek, Ga.-based Saia Inc. offers a wide range of less-than-truckload, nonasset truckload, expedited and logistics services. It was founded in 1924 in Houma, La., by Louis Saia Sr. Saia LTL Freight operates 183 terminals across the country and employs more than 12,000 people. Saia is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under SAIA. LL

