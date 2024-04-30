Ryder continues expansion along U.S.-Mexico border

Ryder System Inc. has announced the opening of a new multiclient logistics facility in El Paso, Texas, near the Ysleta Port of Entry.

The port is a critical trade corridor for northbound goods out of Juarez, Mexico, and the largest commercial port in the El Paso district, according to a Ryder news release.

Ryder said the facility is designed to support growth in nearshoring activity after Mexico’s rise to become the U.S.’ top trading partner.

“If you look at the latest numbers, U.S. trade with Mexico is at nearly $800 billion annually, and the Ysleta Port processes about 9 to 10% of that,” Frank Bateman, vice president of supply chain operations for Ryder, said in a statement.

The new 50,000-square-foot facility in El Paso has interstate access from all directions and provides cross-dock services, import/export storage and 24/7 yard operations, with 20 dock doors and room for 350 trailers.

“It’s second only to the Port of Laredo, Texas, which processes nearly 40% of goods crossing the border – and where we recently opened another new logistics center,” Bateman said.

That Laredo facility is 228,000 square feet and located just 3 miles from the World Trade Bridge.

“The site in El Paso also has the advantage of being strategically located along a popular stopping point for trucks, not only heading north and south across the border but for domestic loads heading east and west along I-10,” Bateman said.

Ryder added that it manages more than 250,000 freight movements annually across the Mexican border and operates approximately 6 million square feet of multiclient and dedicated warehouse space across Mexico.

“We’ve been building our cross-border capabilities in Mexico for nearly three decades,” said Steve Sensing, president of supply chain and dedicated transportation solutions for Ryder. “It takes years to develop relationships in manufacturing and with Mexican carriers, as well as customs and compliance expertise to ensure faster, more secure border crossings. With our fully integrated supply chain and transportation solutions, backed by best-in-class security protocols and our end-to-end visibility technology, we can seamlessly speed our customers’ products from the manufacturing floor to the end-consumer’s door.”

