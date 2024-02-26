Ryder expanding operations along U.S.-Mexico border

Ryder System Inc. has opened a new logistics yard in Laredo, Texas, while also expanding its drayage yard in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

The Miami-based logistics and transportation company’s new multiclient warehouse is 228,000 square feet and designed to support growth in manufacturing, a Ryder news release said.

Ryder views the ports of Laredo and Nuevo Laredo as the top inland transborder trade ports between the United States and Mexico.

“If you look at the market, truck border crossing activity between the U.S. and Mexico is up more than 20% annually since the pandemic, as more businesses look to nearshoring to diversify their supply chains and shorten lead times,” Ricardo Alvarez, vice president of supply chain operations for Ryder Mexico, said in a statement. “With Mexico, you put what you need on a truck and it can be in a final-mile distribution center within days, not months.”

According to the news release, Ryder Mexico manages over 250,000 freight movements of automotive, industrial, technological and consumer packaged goods annually along the Mexican border. Throughout Mexico, Ryder operates approximately 5 million square feet of multiclient dedicated warehouse and yard space.

“While we specialize in fully integrated port-to-door supply chain solutions, our new multiclient warehouse in Laredo is also a good entry point for customers looking for a logistics provider that can help them scale,” said Frank Bateman, vice president of supply chain operations for Ryder. “As our customers’ needs evolve, we can seamlessly transition them into dedicated warehouses and offer a flexible mix of transportation solutions, including integrated dedicated fleets with professional drivers.”

The latest cross-border statistics for December show a three-year growth in freight hauled has come to an end. That data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics showed a decrease of nearly 11% from November and of 1% compared to December 2022. LL