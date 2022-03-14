Russian invasion creates more concerns for oil market

March 14, 2022

SJ Munoz

|

Starting early in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic created heightened uncertainty within the global oil market.

Now a new layer of uncertainty faces the market following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The most recent short-term energy outlook from the Energy Information Administration stated, “A wide range of potential macroeconomic outcomes could significantly affect energy markets during the forecast period.”

Supply uncertainty from the conflict in Ukraine, production decisions of OPEC+ and the rate at which U.S. oil and natural gas producers increase drilling, were pointed out in the short-term outlook.

Brent crude oil

On March 8, the price of Brent crude oil hit $134 per barrel following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The increased geopolitical risk, as well as uncertainty about how announced and future sanctions, may affect energy markets was reflected by the price, according to analysis by EIA in a March 9 report.

The announcement of international oil companies to stop operations in Russia and the elimination of or limiting imports of energy commodities from Russia by the United States, United Kingdom and European Union also factored heavily.

Because of this, EIA’s short-term energy outlook forecasts a price of $117 per barrel for March and $116 per barrel for the second quarter of 2022. However, this forecast was completed prior to the announcement of sanctions on Russia. Additional upward pressure on crude oil prices is possible.

Consumption and production

Global consumption is forecast to average 100.6 million barrels per day in 2022, up 3.1 million barrels per day from last year. By 2023, consumption it projected to average 102.6 million barrels per day, according to the EIA short-term outlook.

Similar to the price per barrel of Brent crude oil, growth and consumption remain unclear due to any potential further Russian invasion and sanctions.

Diesel prices are expected to continue to increase, after averaging $4.03 in February – the highest average price for any month since March 2013. Crude oil prices will push the price of diesel to $4.43 per gallon in the second quarter of 2022, according to the EIA outlook.

Production is forecast to average 12 million barrels per day in 2022, after falling to 11.6 million barrels per day in December 2021. And in 2023, EIA anticipates record production of 13 million barrels per day. The current annual average record is 12.3 million barrels per day in 2019.

The full short-term outlook is available on the EIA website. LL

 

Roadflex

SJ Munoz is the newest edition to the Land Line Media team. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.

Related News

Fuel surcharge necessary in volatile market

Fuel prices

Fuel surcharge necessary in volatile market

Diesel prices have reached prices not seen in over a decade. Owner-operators should protect their business by implementing a fuel surcharge.

By SJ Munoz | March 10

Fuel prices

United States bans Russian oil imports

The United States announced a ban on the import of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas and coal as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

By Land Line Staff | March 09

Diesel $5.25 per gallon Wednesday afternoon. in Reddick, Fla. Photo by Marty Ellis

Fuel prices

Diesel surges by more than 70 cents

The weekly federal report shows massive jumps in diesel prices across the country, including a 74.5-cent surge in the national average.

By SJ Munoz | March 08

Diesel in Marianna, Fla., is $5.109 per gallon, reports Marty Ellis, who drives the OOIDA tour trailer.

Fuel prices

Diesel prices jump a quarter per gallon from a week ago

Diesel prices have jumped a startling amount from a week ago, according to ProMiles.com. Lagging fuel surcharges can mess a driver up.

By Land Line Staff | March 07