Removal of overpass will close I-94 in Detroit

Interstate 94 in Detroit will close this weekend for the removal of an overpass.

Weather permitting, the Michigan Department of Transportation will remove the Cass Avenue overpass, which will require the closure of I-94 between I-75 and I-96, according to an MDOT news release.

The Detroit closure will begin at 9 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 3. MDOT expects both directions of I-94 to reopen by 5 a.m. Eastern on Feb. 6.

Bridge demolition requires closing a portion of

I-94 in Detroit this weekend – @MDOT_MetroDet is replacing the Cass Avenue overpass above I-94 in Detroit.

Detroit traffic traveling westbound on I-94 will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94. Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-96 and northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94. All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 from 30th Street to M-10 (Lodge Freeway) and westbound I-94 from Mt. Elliott to Linwood streets will be closed.

Following the reopening of I-94, the following ramps will remain closed:

Northbound and southbound M-10 to eastbound I-94

Westbound I-94 to southbound M-10

John R. Road entrance ramp to westbound I-94

Eastbound I-94 exit to John R/Woodward Ave.

MDOT says these Detroit ramps will remain closed to allow crews to safely build the outside supports of the new bridge.

After I-94 is reopened, eastbound and westbound I-94 will each have three lanes open with traffic shifted toward the median to accommodate the bridge support work, said the news release.

The new overpass in Detroit replaces the original structure built in 1955. The project is scheduled for completion sometime in early 2024. LL

