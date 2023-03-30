Registration deadline approaches for ATHS National Convention & Truck Show

The early registration deadline for the American Truck Historical Society National Convention and Truck Show on June 8-10 in Reno, Nev., is March 31.

Early registrants can take advantage of a discount on daily gate admissions fees, while children 12 and under can attend the event free of charge.

“The $10 savings per registrant is beneficial when a family attends the convention and truck show,” Laurence Gration, American Truck Historical Society executive director, said. “The national convention and truck show is much more than just a truck show. From the 15 learning sessions presented to entertain and educate guests, to the awards banquet that honors those who contributed greatly to the industry, to the kickoff casino party that encourages fun and camaraderie among members.”

Admission includes the truck show, vendor expo and learning sessions.

To register as an attendee or a display truck, visit the ATHS website or call 816-891-9900.

You can also download the registration form and mail it to:

American Truck Historical Society

10380 N. Ambassador Dr., Suite 101

Kansas City, MO 64153

“ATHS aims to host an event that members can be proud of,” Gration said. “There will be family and kids’ activities, and new this year, a spectacular light show.”

On average, more than 1,000 trucks are on display at the show, said a news release.

OOIDA, Cummins, Daimler Truck North America and Iowa 80 are among the sponsors of the 2023 American Truck Historical Society convention and show.

For more information about this year’s show, go to ATHS.org/Convention/ or email Events@ATHS.org.

About the organization

The American Truck Historical Society was formed to preserve the history of trucks, the trucking industry and its pioneers. Today, the society has more than 16,000 members in all 50 states, and 23 countries. The American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame, American Truck Historical Society visitor center and Zoe James Memorial Library are housed within the American Truck Historical Society home office in Kansas City, Mo.

Here are some images from the 2022 ATHS event. LL