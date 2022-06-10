Hundreds of historic trucks on display at ATHS National Convention and Truck Show

Truckers and truck enthusiasts from across the country have gathered in Springfield, Ill. for the American Truck Historical Society’s National Convention and Truck Show. The annual event kicked off June 9 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

An estimated 5,000 visitors per day are taking in all the show has to offer. In addition to the nearly 800 trucks lining the fairground, attendees can shop at booths, look for restoration parts for their trucks at the swap meet, learn about the history of trucking, and more.

Photos from the 2022 ATHS National Convention and Truck Show

Laurence Gration, executive director of the ATHS, told Land Line that the event is different from other truck shows. He says that difference is what makes the show a success.

“The difference is, as we advertise it, it is a convention and truck show,” Gration said. “So it’s the convention part of it that’s unique. The inside, the speakers, the booths, everything like that. The truck show is great, because we have dedicated members that bring trucks from all over the country. The slogan we were using this year was, ‘more than just a truck show.’ And it really is. People are loving it.”

Trucks of all sizes and ages to display at the show, many meticulously restored down to the last detail. Gration says the passion that the owners have in their trucks is evident.

“The passion is amazing. You only need to look around at the trucks to see it,” he said. “Everybody’s the same. Whether you put a year into it, or a million dollars into it, you want to show it off. So that’s the passion. That’s the drive. There’s very few people that will come to a truck show with a truck and just park it. You really want to show it off, because it’s your pride and joy.

The event will continue through June 11. LL

