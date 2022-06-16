Record flooding creates statewide emergency in Montana

June 16, 2022

SJ Munoz

|

Historic flooding has created a state of emergency in Montana.

An executive order, signed by Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras, is in place through July 10.

Within the declaration are suspensions from FMCSA Title 49 CFR parts 390-399 for motor carriers and commercial drivers providing emergency relief for 30 days.

In addition, temporary registration and temporary fuel permits normally required for commercial vehicles are suspended during this time.

Vehicles operating in excess of legal size and weight still shall require oversize/overweight permits, and all other applicable state and federal regulations shall continue to apply.

Motor carriers shall not:

  • Require or allow fatigued drivers to operate a commercial motor vehicle.
  • Operate a vehicle in a condition likely to cause an accident or breakdown.

Drivers or motor carriers currently subject to an out-of-service order are not eligible for the relief granted by this declaration until the order has been rescinded by the FMCSA in writing.

Closures and evacuations

Heavy rain and rapid snow melt have created flood conditions that have washed out roads and bridges and caused extensive property damage.

The National Guard rescued 87 people as of Thursday morning and more than 10,000 visitors were forced to evacuate Yellowstone National Park, according to an NBC news report.

All entrances to Yellowstone remained closed as of June 16, and portions of the park could remain closed for a substantial period of time, said the National Park Service website.

The Montana Department of Transportation listed numerous road closures, including U.S. Highways 89 and 212, due to flooding. For a full list and/or map of these closures visit the MDOT website. LL

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.

