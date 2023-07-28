Radio station names first place winner in ‘Sexiest Trucker’ contest

It wasn’t the headline I thought I needed going into the week, but it quickly became the one I couldn’t live without.

“Results Are In! Justin Castle Voted Sexiest Trucker in Kentucky and Indiana.”

Throughout the week, WBKR – a country music station in Owensboro, Ky. – has been counting down to number one in a contest I couldn’t take my eyes off of. The “She Thinks Her Trucker’s Sexy” contest.

Needless to say, I had some questions for the person behind this. That person is Barb Birgy, promotions director for WBKR. She took me on a journey through the contest’s past.

“We all know the song from Kenny Chesney, ‘She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy.’ Well, about five years ago… we did ‘She Thinks Her Farmer’s Sexy,’ because in Owensboro we have a lot of farmers,” Birgy told Land Line. “Huge response. Did it two years in a row and then we thought, ‘wait a minute, other people are sexy too, not just farmers.’ So we did plumbers and we had so much fun with plumbers, as you can imagine. They cracked us all up!”

I see what you did there, Barb.

So what to do for a follow up act? Birgy said that truckers were a natural fit – given a large presence from the industry in the area. And like that, the “She Think’s Her Trucker’s Sexy” contest was born.

“Biggest response we’ve had so far in this contest,” she said.

In total, 55 truckers were nominated for the prestigious title of “Sexiest Trucker in the Tri-State Area”, with the first-place winner garnering nearly 11,000 votes. The field of nominees was wide-ranging as well – with both men and women (and even a dog) vying for the crown.

So, congratulations to Justin Castle – who sounds like a name from a soap opera – on being named this year’s sexiest trucker, at least in Kentucky and Indiana.

Rounding out the Top 5 in this year’s contest were:

Second Place: Carter Burnett

Third Place: Rob Young

Fourth Place: Andrew Dill

Fifth Place: Robert Shelton



Birgy says that the contest was a lot of fun, and that she and the staff at WBKR have enjoyed being able to put truckers into the spotlight.



“Obviously the farmers can farm, but who’s going to deliver and who’s going to bring things to the stores? Who’s going to bring the materials to build the house? Who’s going to bring the clothes that we’re wearing? I mean, every single thing that you touch, you feel every single day of your life, a trucker has touched it too,” Birgy said. “And I think that that’s how come it’s important to make sure that they are celebrated. And, boy, we’ve been celebrating them over the last few weeks in a big way.” LL

