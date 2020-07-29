Primary elections season nears homestretch

July 29, 2020

Keith Goble

|

The path to Election Day 2020 is nearing the homestretch. In about 12 weeks, many voters will head to their polling place to cast ballots on a variety of races and issues – others will vote before Nov. 3.

Already, 32 states have held primary elections as they reduce the field for the presidential election ballot. On Tuesday, Aug. 4, state primaries will be held in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington.

Two days later, on Aug. 6, voters in Tennessee will make their voices heard. Hawaii voters will follow suit on Aug. 8.

Aug. 11 and 18 primaries/runoffs

The following week on Aug. 11, voters in Connecticut will vote in the state’s state and presidential primary. The presidential primary was originally scheduled for April 28, but was delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Other states with primaries and runoffs scheduled for Aug. 11: Georgia, Minnesota, South Dakota, Vermont and Wisconsin.

The next round of state primaries will take place on Aug. 18 in Alaska, Florida and Wyoming.

September state primaries

Voters in Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island will have their turn in September.

Massachusetts voters will cast ballots on Sept. 1. New Hampshire and Rhode Island voters will follow suit on Sept. 8. Delaware voters will wrap up the month’s primaries on Sept. 15.

There are no states scheduled to hold a presidential primary in September.

Registering to vote

Truckers who are registered to vote should make the effort to cast their ballots. Although primary elections typically don’t receive the same attention as the fall election, they can be just as important, if not more.

Primary ballots can include a variety of issues, and many that are of significance to the trucking industry.

Visit FightingForTruckers.com for information on steps to register to vote. A link is available at the bottom of the page.

Truckers who do not have web access – or those who have questions or need assistance – can call the OOIDA Membership Department at 816-229-5791, ext. 4906.

Keith Goble

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

Related News

OOIDA COVID-19 response

Alaska

Got a problem? Let OOIDA know

OOIDA is trying to make sure that problems truckers encounter during the COVID-19 crisis are solved – but the Association needs truckers’ help.

By Mark Reddig | March 26

Your vote matters

Elections

Primary elections season in full swing again

The coronavirus has affected efforts to shape the fall ballots across the country. States continue to push forward with primary elections.

By Keith Goble | June 18

absentee voting graphic

Elections

At least 20 states revise absentee voting rules

Concern about voters safely being able to fill out ballots for upcoming elections has spurred states all over the map to simplify absentee voting.

By Keith Goble | May 22

OOIDA, U.S. Capitol dome

Elections

OOIDA outlines measures needed to provide truckers relief

In a letter to leaders of Congress, OOIDA outlined steps that need to be taken to help small-business truck drivers remain viable.

By Mark Schremmer | May 13