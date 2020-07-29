Primary elections season nears homestretch

The path to Election Day 2020 is nearing the homestretch. In about 12 weeks, many voters will head to their polling place to cast ballots on a variety of races and issues – others will vote before Nov. 3.

Already, 32 states have held primary elections as they reduce the field for the presidential election ballot. On Tuesday, Aug. 4, state primaries will be held in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington.

Two days later, on Aug. 6, voters in Tennessee will make their voices heard. Hawaii voters will follow suit on Aug. 8.

Aug. 11 and 18 primaries/runoffs

The following week on Aug. 11, voters in Connecticut will vote in the state’s state and presidential primary. The presidential primary was originally scheduled for April 28, but was delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Other states with primaries and runoffs scheduled for Aug. 11: Georgia, Minnesota, South Dakota, Vermont and Wisconsin.

The next round of state primaries will take place on Aug. 18 in Alaska, Florida and Wyoming.

September state primaries

Voters in Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island will have their turn in September.

Massachusetts voters will cast ballots on Sept. 1. New Hampshire and Rhode Island voters will follow suit on Sept. 8. Delaware voters will wrap up the month’s primaries on Sept. 15.

There are no states scheduled to hold a presidential primary in September.

Registering to vote

Truckers who are registered to vote should make the effort to cast their ballots. Although primary elections typically don’t receive the same attention as the fall election, they can be just as important, if not more.

Primary ballots can include a variety of issues, and many that are of significance to the trucking industry.

Visit FightingForTruckers.com for information on steps to register to vote. A link is available at the bottom of the page.

Truckers who do not have web access – or those who have questions or need assistance – can call the OOIDA Membership Department at 816-229-5791, ext. 4906.