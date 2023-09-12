Contact Us

Podcast: OOIDA critical of upcoming House hearing

September 11, 2023

|

A House subcommittee is drawing ire from the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association for a hearing about trucking, with no trucker representation on the panel. We’ll also take a look at how a journalist at Time Magazine is educating the public about what’s going on in trucking. And many truckers enjoy fishing in their down time. We talk to one such person who was able to go pro.

0:00 – Newscast
9:54 – Former trucker goes pro on Bassmasters
24:39 – Time Magazine on trucking
39:33 – House hearing on trucking, without truckers

Today’s news: House subcommittee to look at autonomous trucks

Plus another Nikola truck fire, FMCSA denies another exemption request from the driver training regs and a smattering of road construction and improvements you need to know about.

Former trucker goes pro on Bassmasters

A passion for fishing turned into a professional career for a New York man who used to drive a truck. We speak with Jamie Hartman, who says life on the road drove him to his pro angling career.

Time Magazine on trucking

As a professional truck driver, you obviously are invested in the industry, but the general public oftentimes doesn’t get a very good sense of what’s happening in trucking and why it matters. Alana Semuels, senior economics correspondent for Time Magazine, has been picking up some of that slack covering the industry and joins the program to talk about her work.

House hearing on trucking, without truckers

Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office joins the show to preview a House hearing on autonomous trucks this week that has drawn the ire of the Association. Collin says the committee really stepped in it this time – and he airs OOIDA’s grievances with regard to the hearing’s topic, its timing and the manner in which it’s being conducted.

