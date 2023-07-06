Portion of Blue Water Bridge closed through October

The westbound span of the Blue Water Bridge from Canada to the United States closed on July 5, and will remain closed until Oct. 23 for a maintenance project.

More than 340,000 trucks have entered the U.S. at Port Huron in 2023 alone says the latest data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

The required maintenance to be completed by the Federal Bridge Corporation Limited forced the closure of the “essential economic link” connecting Point Edward, Ontario and Port Huron, Mich.

During the closure, both bounds of the Blue Water Bridge will use the eastbound span.

Westbound traffic will travel on one lane entering the U.S., while two lanes will be open for eastbound traffic into Canada.

Dedicated lanes for commuter pass holders, such as NEXUS and F.A.S.T. motorists as well as busses cannot be accommodated during this maintenance. In addition, wide loads will be restricted to less than 11 feet.

Minimizing and managing delays for cross-border traffic is an integral part of the project, the Federal Bridge Corporation Limited said in a news release.

“The FBCL encourages travelers to take advantage of the 24-hour live traffic camera feed when planning their trip across the bridge and thanks them for their patience,” the agency said.

As of Thursday morning, wait times for commercial vehicles entering the U.S. were between 45-60 minutes, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation’s Blue Water Bridge Twitter page.

“This important project continues the commitment between the Federal Bridge Corporation Limited and the Michigan Department of Transportation to maintain and preserve the safety and reliability of the Blue Water Bridge,” MDOT said.

Opened in 1938, the Blue Water Bridge was last renovated in 1999. LL