Port of Long Beach to study multimodal transportation

April 18, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

The Port of Long Beach is conducting an 18-month multimodal transportation study to enhance safety and efficiency.

To identify how to best accommodate cargo movement, the port awarded a $900,000 contract to Iteris for the study.

Trucks, rail, transit, bicyclists and pedestrians will be among the transportation modes studied.

The Port of Long Beach said the study is part of advancing the goals within its 2019 strategic plan.

That plan listed goals including:

  • To strengthen the port’s competitive position through secure and efficient movement of cargo
  • To maintain financial strength and security of assets
  • To develop and maintain state-of-the-art infrastructure that enhances productivity and efficiency in goods movement
  • To improve the environment through sustainable practices and the reduction of environmental impacts
  • To broaden community access to port-related opportunities and economic benefits
  • To attract, develop and retain a diverse, high-performing workforce

“We’re proud to be a part of this essential project for the Port of Long Beach,” Steven Bradley, regional vice president of mobility professional services at Iteris, said in a statement. “Their mission to enhance productivity and efficiency in goods movement and improve the environment through sustainable practices aligns perfectly with Iteris’ goals. We’re excited to work on this study to increase efficiency and sustainability.”

In 2023, the Port of Long Beach also utilized Iteris’ service on a $52.6 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant program to modernize critical on-dock rail capabilities and to improve key roadways by speeding the flow of cargo.

More than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises utilize Iteris’ technology, according to the company’s website.The Port of Long Beach recently reported year-over-year cargo growth for the seventh consecutive month.

Trade valued at $200 billion is handled at the Port of Long Beach annually. The port supports 2.6 million jobs across the nation, including 575,000 in Southern California and 50,000 in Long Beach, Calif. LL

