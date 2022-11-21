Port of Long Beach opens charging station for heavy-duty electric trucks

The Port of Long Beach is now home to the first charging station specific to heavy-duty electric trucks in the country.

A partnership with EV Connect has made two public charging stations available at the Clean Truck Program terminal access center, which can be used free of charge, said a news release.

According to the news release, the Port of Long Beach has reduced emissions of diesel particulate matter by 88%, nitrogen oxides by 49%, and sulfur oxides by 96%, compared to 2005.

“Southern California will need a network of thousands of heavy-duty charging stations, not only at the ports but all around the region, as society moves to renewable energy to fight climate change,” Mario Cordero, Port of Long Beach executive director, said in a statement. “We are proud to lead, support and help accelerate the adoption of these technologies.”

In addition to the electric charging stations, the Port of Long Beach is receiving a $30 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to deploy the nation’s largest fleet of manually operated, zero-emissions cargo handling equipment at a single marine terminal, said the release.

“The Port of Long Beach is committed to becoming a zero-emissions seaport,” Sharon L. Weissman, Long Beach Harbor Commission president, said in a statement. “Step-by-step, we are making progress toward meeting the goals of both zero-emissions terminal operations by 2030 and zero-emissions trucking by 2035.”

Charging station use

The following guidelines for use of the charging stations at the Port of Long Beach have been established.

Qualifying trucks registered in the Port Drayage Truck Registry and that have paid annual truck fees may use the stations during normal operating hours.

Charging times are limited to 2 hours per charge during normal CTP Terminal Access Center operating hours.

Drivers must first check in with facility staff and must check in each time they want to use the charging stations.

To begin charging, drivers can download the EV Connect charging driver app or obtain a charging key fob from the CTP Terminal Access Center.

Drivers should contact EV Connect driver support at 866-816-7584 or Driver_Support@evconnect.com, or facility staff in-person or at 866-721-5686 for assistance.

Full, detailed charging station information is available to download on the Port of Long Beach website. LL

