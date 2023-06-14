Pilot-Flying J opens two new locations, remodels over 80 existing stores

With the opening of a pair of travel centers, additional trucking parking is coming to both California and Texas.

On June 13, the Pilot Co., operators of Pilot-Flying J travel centers, announced the recent addition of two locations to their stable of over 750 stores. The new travel centers are in Rialto, Calif., and Odessa, Texas.

On top of the two new locations, the Knoxville, Tenn.-based chain of travel centers announced the completion of more than 80 store remodels as part of its $1 billion New Horizons initiative.

“We’re strategically building out and renovating our network with forward-thinking designs and offerings to bring a consistently best-in-class experience to the road for all drivers,” Allison Cornish, senior vice president of store modernization and development, said in a statement. “Every upgrade or new addition is made with our guests and team members in mind.”

By the end of 2023, the company says they intend to open more than a dozen new travel centers, while remodeling an additional 30 stores across 28 states. According to Pilot, the planned network expansion will generate over 600 new commercial truck parking spaces across the U.S.

According to Pilot, both locations will feature “fresh-made pizza, home-style meals and grab-and-go food offerings prepared on site daily, including salads, sandwiches, burgers, fruit cups and an array of hot and cold snacks.”

Additionally, the two new locations will offer drivers the following amenities.

Rialto, Calif., at 2325 Sierra Lakes Parkway

91 truck parking spaces.

Seven showers.

Lounge for professional drivers.

CAT scale.

Public laundry.

Eight diesel lanes with biofuel, DEF, and high-speed pumps for quicker refueling.

Arby’s and Cinnabon.

Odessa, Texas, at 6051 S Highway 385

39 truck parking spots.

Four showers.

Public laundry.

Six diesel lanes with biofuel, DEF and high-speed pumps for quicker refueling.

To commemorate its two newest locations, the company is making donations totaling $30,000 to local schools in the communities surrounding the new stores.

“It’s a moment of pride for our team members to celebrate their new store or completed remodel with family, friends, communities and guests,” Cornish said. “We’re excited to welcome everyone from professional drivers to roadtrippers into our stores and to delight them with our friendly service, clean and modern facilities, and vast array of high-quality items to fuel their journeys.”

Pilot Flying J touts itself as “the largest network of travel centers in North America,” reportedly operating over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces. LL