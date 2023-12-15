Pilot Flying J exceeds 100 remodels mark

Pilot Flying J has surpassed 100 remodeled locations as part of its $1 billion initiative to update its stores across the country.

Announced in March 2022, Pilot’s New Horizons initiative was a three-year plan to remodel more than 400 Pilot and Flying J travel centers.

Pushing this plan past 100 remodels were the Flying J travel center in Salt Lake City and the Pilot travel center in Greenfield, Ind.

“Reaching 100 remodeled locations since launching our New Horizons initiative is a proud milestone for our teams and a reflection of our commitment to enhance the travel experience for everyone on the road,” said Allison Cornish, senior vice president of store modernization at Pilot Travel Centers LLC. “These upgrades are an investment in our teams, in our guests and in our communities, making our locations a great place to work and shop.”

As part of the celebrations at these locations, Pilot presented a $20,000 check to West High School’s health clinic and two $10,000 checks to the local school districts.

“We received many requests from drivers to renovate the Greenfield, Ind., store and its amenities, which is why we completely tore down and rebuilt a brand new travel center with sparkling restrooms and more fresh food options,” Cornish said. “The feedback from our guests has been key to the New Horizons program, helping us evaluate which locations and what upgrades we will make as we continue to enhance our travel center network.”

The renovations to each of these two stores include:

Renovated restrooms and showers

New kitchen

Self-checkouts

Laundry facilities

Upgraded lounge for professional drivers

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot Company is the largest network of travel centers, with 870 Pilot, Flying J and One9 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, according to a Pilot news release. The company serves approximately 1.3 million customers per day.