Permanent changes to operating hours coming for 6 U.S. ports of entry

Following a temporary expansion of operating hours at six ports of entry along the northern U.S. border, a decision has been made about whether or not to maintain those extended hours of operation.

In April, U.S. Customs and Border Protection began a 120-day temporary expansion of operating hours at six ports of entry:

At that time, CBP said the new hours were part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to “use its resources responsibly and most efficiently,” which includes “continual evaluations of workload, staffing, operating costs, and traffic volumes were performed to align operating hours that reflect traffic patterns and place employees where they can be most useful.”

On July 27, CBP announced the decision to maintain the expanded hours at the Sherwood, Porthill, and Del Bonita ports of entry. Additionally, the agency announced the operating hours at the Maida, Northgate, and Laurier ports of entry will return to their previous hours of operation.

“Once the temporary 120-day expansion period was complete, CBP conducted an analysis of traffic flow — including an hourly breakdown, overall volume, and types of conveyances that crossed the border,” the agency said in a statement. “CBP also identified potential alternate ports of entry, reviewed community impacts, and considered similar expanded hours at these locations.”

As far as when the changes will take effect, four of the ports of entry will see the new hours beginning July 31:

Porthill, Idaho – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Maida, N.D. – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Northgate, N.D. – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Sherwood, N.D. – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

The other two ports of entry will see their new operating hours take effect on Aug. 14:

Del Bonita, Mont. – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Laurier, Wash. – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

“CBP is working closely with its partners to discuss the operational details surrounding changes to port hours and is in close coordination with local governmental officials and congressional stakeholders,” the agency said. “These efforts enable CBP to better align staffing during peak hours, which in turn, allows CBP to better serve the public and protect our country.”

The agency says there has been a “documented reduction in privately-owned vehicle and pedestrian traffic” at multiple ports of entry along the northern border, adding that some ports have seen “permanently reduced operational hours prior to 2019.” LL

