Feds temporarily extend hours at several U.S. ports of entry

Expanded hours are coming to several ports of entry along the U.S. northern border.

On March 27, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that it will begin a 120-day temporary expansion of hours at four ports of entry. CBP will add two additional hours of operation to the end of the workday at all four locations. The new hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all four ports of entry.

The expanded hours begin on April 1, and will include the following locations:

All four of the ports of entry are under the supervision of CBP’s Seattle Field Office.

The new hours are part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to “use its resources responsibly and most efficiently.” Part of those efforts, according to CBP, include “continual evaluations of workload, staffing, operating costs, and traffic volumes were performed to align operating hours that reflect traffic patterns and place employees where they can be most useful.”

Current traffic patterns along the northern border show the need for change. Since 2019, CBP says they have documented a decline in privately owned vehicle and pedestrian traffic at some ports of entry along the northern border. According to the agency, traffic volumes in North Dakota and Idaho are approximately 39% below their 2019 levels.

At the end of the 120-day expansion of hours, the agency says they will “conduct an analysis on traffic flow, including an hourly breakdown, overall volume, and types of conveyances that crossed the border.” Additionally, CBP also plans to identify potential alternate ports of entry, review community factors, and consider similar expanded hours at these locations.

“CBP is working closely with its partners to discuss the operational details surrounding changes to port hours and is in close coordination with local governmental officials and congressional stakeholders,” the agency said in a news release. “These efforts enable CBP to better align staffing during peak hours, which in turn, allow CBP to better serve the public and protect our country.”

A complete list of U.S. border ports of entry along with their operating hours can be found here. LL

