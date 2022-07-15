Pennsylvania Senate panel forwards autonomous vehicle bill

Work continues at the Pennsylvania statehouse to advance a bill that is touted to modernize the state’s vehicle code to allow for the driverless testing and deployment of autonomous cars and trucks.

Currently, the Keystone State prohibits vehicle operation on state roadways without a human driver behind the wheel inside the vehicle.

The Senate Transportation Committee voted 11-3 to advance a bill, SB965, to legalize and regulate driverless vehicles in the state. The vote follows action in the House to approve a bill to accomplish the same goals.

Platooning

Sponsored by Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Johnstown, SB965 would permit platooning with a driver in the lead vehicle. One non-lead vehicle would be permitted to operate with an automated driving system engaged.

A plan for general platoon operations must be filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for review.

Additionally, the bill details procedures following any traffic incidents that involve autonomous operation. Proof of insurance coverage equal to at least $1 million would also be required.

The bill awaits further consideration in the Senate.

Economic impact and safety benefits touted

Advocates tout that the autonomous vehicle industry was born in Pennsylvania. They say the state’s vehicle code must be modernized for the industry to continue to thrive in the state.

“We must ensure our Commonwealth remains competitive in this arena – and we must take steps now to retain and recruit investment in this vital area,” Langerholc wrote in a bill memo.

Legislators have been told there are three autonomous vehicle companies headquartered in Pittsburgh, and several others with a large presence in the area that provide $250 million in annual tax revenue for the state.

Supporters add that the growth of autonomous vehicles in the state would improve safety. This cites human error while driving.

Tapping the brakes

Despite the pretty picture painted by supporters of autonomous vehicles, some at the statehouse would prefer to tap the brakes to help ensure the process forward is done the right way.

Others say they acknowledge the benefits of the technology but they remain concerned about implementation, and assurances from some that everything will work out fine. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Pennsylvania.