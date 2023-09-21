Pennsylvania bills would extend use of speed ticket cameras

Multiple bills under review at the Pennsylvania statehouse cover the topic of automated ticket cameras in work zones and along other roadways.

Officials with the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association say the focus on the revenue-generating devices ignores the more logical and reasoned approach to roads and traffic: keep traffic moving in as safe a manner as possible.

House Bill 1662

The House Transportation Committee voted unanimously this week to advance a bill that would extend authorization of speed ticket cameras in active work zones around the state. The program has a Feb. 16, 2024, sunset date.

The cameras issue citations for exceeding the posted speed by at least 11 mph in active work zones.

HB1662 would make the program permanent.

Rep. Kyle Mullins, D-Lackawanna, said the legislation is critically important.

He told the committee that Pennsylvania Department of Transportation data shows there is a 15% to 50% reduction in work zone crashes where speed cameras are present.

Mullins added that PennDOT data shows only 18.6% of violations are repeat offenders. First-time offenders receive a written warning.

“These numbers show that most drivers are slowing down in these zones, and after getting their first offense,” Mullins said. “This program has been successful at reducing excessive speeding and protecting our motorists and roadside workers.”

He added that it is imperative the program continues.

One provision in the bill calls for adding a requirement that warning signs, including at least one with flashing lights, be placed 1,000 feet ahead of the work zone.

In addition, vehicle owners would be allowed to dispute speeding tickets if they were not behind the wheel at the time of the citation and would not be required to disclose who was driving at the time.

Another provision would allow vehicle owners contesting violations at hearings to do so remotely.

HB1662 awaits further consideration in the House.

House Bill 1284

The full House voted earlier this summer to advance a bill that would continue and expand automated ticket camera enforcement in the city of Philadelphia.

Since June 2020, speed cameras have been posted along U.S. Highway 1, or Roosevelt Boulevard, in Philadelphia. The program has a December sunset date.

Travelers receive tickets for exceeding the posted speed by at least 11 mph along the boulevard.

House Transportation Committee Chairman Ed Neilson, D-Philadelphia, is behind a bill to eliminate the expiration date.

HB1284 also would expand the use of speed cameras to any Philadelphia roads. The lone requirement for adding speed cameras would be approval by city ordinance and PennDOT.

Neilson touts the success of the programs to reduce traffic incidents.

“The numbers show that these programs work to stop reckless driving and save lives,” he previously stated. “We must eliminate these expiration dates to preserve the safety of Pennsylvanians while on our roads and highways.”

Critics say there is a better way to address concerns about speeding along the roadway.

John Williamson of the National Motorists Association told the committee the 40 mph speed limit on Roosevelt Boulevard is “unrealistically low based on the design of the roadway.”

“If the speed limit were set more realistically or the roadway designed to be self-enforcing at lower speeds, the vast majority of violations would disappear overnight,” Williamson testified.

He also noted that since the start of the pilot program, over 1.2 million tickets costing residents over $17 million have been issued on the roadway and that since December 2021, the average speeds, average issued speeds, highest speed captured and number of violations issued have not changed significantly.

The bill is in the Senate Transportation Committee.

Senate Bill 748

The Senate Transportation Committee this summer approved a related bill to make the Roosevelt Boulevard and work zone programs permanent.

Additionally, speed ticket cameras would be permitted along the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Williamson said that “although PennDOT credits speed cameras with a reduction in speeds and crashes where they are used, much, if not all, of this effect is likely due to the additional presence of speed feedback signs at these locations, not the ticketing cameras.”

SB748 also would do away with the provision that first-time offenders receive a warning notice. Instead, all violators would receive $25 citations.

Williamson highlighted PennDOT data that shows only 18.6% of violations are repeat offenders. He said that making a first violation a fine would increase revenue but not improve safety.

The bill is in the Senate Appropriations Committee. LL

