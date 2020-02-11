The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s Compliance Connection program is designed to ease the paperwork burden of managing a fleet, no matter what size of operation.

There is a lot to keep tabs on. Keeping tabs on which truck and which driver is compliant can be difficult and easy to forget. The paperwork can be burdensome.

Compliance Connection helps members comply with driver qualification files, equipment maintenance files, and drug and alcohol files. It also keeps an accident register. With friendly reminders when due dates are coming up, think of Compliance Connection as a digital personal assistant.

One feature includes storing driver qualification files. Compliance Connection will make sure that driver forms are filled out completely and correctly.

It can be easy to forget the expiration dates of certifications and other necessary documents. Compliance Connection will track expiration dates on medical certificates, motor vehicle reports and CDLs. When that date approaches, the program sends the account holder a notice.

Paperwork is organized, allowing auditors quick and easy access to review during a new entrant safety audit.

Some state auditors may not accept the program to submit forms. Some auditors require paperwork to be submitted directly to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration or by some other preferred method. Members should check with their state auditor before using Compliance Connection for that purpose.

The program also works for vehicles by retaining equipment maintenance files. Members can enter all equipment repairs and maintenance as required by FMCSA into the program for their records. Periodic maintenance can be scheduled and tracked. As certain maintenance items come up, the program will send a reminder.

OOIDA’s Compliance Connection will house annual inspection certificates, roadside inspection reports and Driver-Vehicle Inspection Reports. As an added bonus, the program can keep track of costs and cost per mile based on the information inputted by the user.

Compliance Connection offers more help than that.

Members of the program also can store copies of leases, contracts, permits, training certifications and pretty much any other document needed for safe keeping. Regardless of which drug consortium the member uses, drug testing information can also be stored in the system.

Compliance Connection is a user-friendly online system and available to members 24/7 on a smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer.

Compliance Connection has a feature for carrier permits and equipment licensing. The feature:

Keeps track of IFTA license, UCR, NYHUT, KYU, New Mexico weight distance and Oregon weight distance permits.

Emails reminders prior to the permits’ expiration date.

Keeps Form 2290 as well as MCS 150 and sends a reminder when a carrier must update MCS 150.

Sends notifications when the equipment registration is about to expire.

Pricing varies depending on the size of the fleet. Typically, one truck, one trailer and one driver will be $30 per month plus a one-time $85 set-up fee. Additional fees may apply, so call in for pricing information.

For more information, call 816-229-5791 and ask for Compliance Connection or email occ@ooida.com.

Other help and services available from OOIDA: