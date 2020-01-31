OOIDA offers educational seminars at MATS

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association will be front and center at the 49th edition of the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky.

MATS will be March 26-28 at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville, and OOIDA will be hosting educational seminars on March 26 and March 27.

On Thursday, March 26, OOIDA will provide a government roundtable discussion for its members. The seminar will be from 10-11 a.m. in room C-104 for members only. It will be hosted by members of OOIDA’s government affairs team, as well as OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh.

On Friday, March 27, OOIDA will host a Shift Into Success program from 3-4 p.m. in room B-104. The one-hour class, which will be taught by Pugh and Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation, will focus on how to develop a business plan. The class is free and open to everyone.

The Association will have two booths at the 2020 show. Just like last year, OOIDA will be in Booth 11128 in the North Wing and Booth 65229 in the West Wing. You can catch OOIDA’s tour truck at the PKY Truck Beauty Championship in Lot J behind the West Wing.

It will cost only $35 to join or renew your OOIDA membership at MATS.

More about MATS

Started in the early 1970s with about 4,000 attendees and 83 exhibitors, MATS has grown into an event with tens of thousands of attendees and more than a thousand exhibitors every year.

The 2019 installment of MATS greeted 72,584 attendees and 1,020 exhibitors in a venue with more than 1 million square feet of exhibit space.

To register for the show, click here and fill out the form. Registration will remain free until Feb. 25. After that, it will cost $10 to attend. VIP badges can be purchased for $99.

Tractor-trailer parking at the Kentucky Expo Center is $30 daily, and spots with hook-ups are available for $50 per day. Spots with hook-ups must be reserved by calling 502-367-5380. If you’re in your personal vehicle, it will cost you $10 to park each day.

Offsite overnight parking is available for free at Cardinal Stadium.

To learn more about MATS, a list of frequently asked questions can be found here.