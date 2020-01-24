OOIDA members offered discount on new Kenworth trucks

For the 18th consecutive year, Kenworth and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association have teamed up to provide a $1,000 savings to OOIDA members on qualifying purchases of new Kenworth sleeper trucks.

Eligible trucks for 2020 are the Kenworth T680, T880 and W990 with a 52-inch or larger factory-installed sleeper. Both new stock and special-order vehicles qualify.

Buyers must show their OOIDA membership card to their Kenworth dealer at the time of purchase. A copy of the bill of sale and warranty, along with the buyer’s OOIDA membership number, must be mailed to: OOIDA, P.O. Box 1000, Grain Valley, MO 64029, or faxed to OOIDA at (816) 229-0518.

Limit for a single customer is three qualifying Kenworth trucks per year. Other limitations apply on the Kenworth rebate program. See your Kenworth dealer for more details.

Check out OOIDA’s website for more information about discounts and rebates offered to its members.