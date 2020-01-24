OOIDA members offered discount on new Kenworth trucks

January 24, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

For the 18th consecutive year, Kenworth and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association have teamed up to provide a $1,000 savings to OOIDA members on qualifying purchases of new Kenworth sleeper trucks.

Eligible trucks for 2020 are the Kenworth T680, T880 and W990 with a 52-inch or larger factory-installed sleeper. Both new stock and special-order vehicles qualify.

Buyers must show their OOIDA membership card to their Kenworth dealer at the time of purchase. A copy of the bill of sale and warranty, along with the buyer’s OOIDA membership number, must be mailed to: OOIDA, P.O. Box 1000, Grain Valley, MO 64029, or faxed to OOIDA at (816) 229-0518.

Limit for a single customer is three qualifying Kenworth trucks per year. Other limitations apply on the Kenworth rebate program. See your Kenworth dealer for more details.

Check out OOIDA’s website for more information about discounts and rebates offered to its members.

Related News

Truck maker layoffs are piling up

Equipment

Layoff news at commercial truck manufacturers piles up

Several North American truck manufacturing companies have laid off employees or announced plans to do so because of a glut of trucks on the market.

By Land Line Staff | January 14

Peterbilt Model 220EV electric vehicle

Equipment

Paccar announces host of EV updates during CES 2020

The 2020 edition of CES in Las Vegas featured several announcements from Paccar about its electric vehicle fleet of commercial trucks.

By Land Line Staff | January 09

AV 4.0 technology, robot truck drivers

Equipment

U.S. DOT releases automated vehicle guideline update, AV 4.0

The U.S. DOT announced its fourth version of automated vehicle guidelines on Jan 8. AV 4.0 outlines who is doing what about AVs within the federal government.

By Tyson Fisher | January 09

2019 Transition Trucking winner, driver Joseph H. Campbell Jr., and Lisa Berreth, Kenworth marketing director

Equipment

U.S Marine, Army veteran wins Transition Trucking Kenworth

Joseph H. Campbell Jr., a military veteran serving 24 years in the U.S. Marines and U.S. Army, won a Kenworth truck in the 2019 Transition Trucking contest.

By Land Line Staff | December 10