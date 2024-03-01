Trucking groups ask feds to extend public comment period on sexual assault and harassment study

Two trucking groups are asking FMCSA to extend the deadline for public comments regarding a planned study of sexual assault and sexual harassment in the trucking industry.

In early February, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration published a request for information announcing its plans to “undertake a study to understand and quantify the prevalence and severity of sexual assault and sexual harassment experienced across the commercial motor vehicle industry, particularly among drivers.”

At that time, the public was given 30 days to submit comments and suggestions regarding the upcoming study. As of March 1, the request garnered only eight comments.

On Wednesday, Feb. 28, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and Women In Trucking sent a joint letter to FMCSA acting Deputy Administrator Sue Lawless, asking the agency to extend the comment period for 30 days.

The two organizations told Lawless that granting the additional time would allow for “more comprehensive feedback from drivers, industry stakeholders and other organizations” in regard to sexual assault and harassment in the industry and the best way to approach the study.

“We believe the importance of understanding and quantifying the prevalence and severity of sexual assault and sexual harassment across the trucking industry merits further time for recommendations on how the agency should proceed,” stated the joint letter, which was signed by OOIDA President Todd Spencer and Women In Trucking CEO Jennifer Hedrick. “We also encourage FMCSA, along with other industry stakeholders, to communicate information about the planned study and how drivers can participate in the process.”

The trucking groups added that extending the deadline would give the agency an opportunity to hear from truckers and other industry stakeholders at the Mid-American Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky., later this month.

Some of the questions on which the agency is seeking input include:

What is the optimal study design to capture sexual assault and sexual harassment information within the CMV industry, particularly among drivers?

What type of study design will best characterize the nature and scope of sexual assault and sexual harassment within the CMV industry that can be used to develop appropriate countermeasures?

Are there other categories of participant demographics that would improve the study (e.g., education, age, income, length of time in position (or in the industry), segment of the CMV industry, geographic region of operation, etc.)?

Who should be included in a sexual assault and sexual harassment study for the CMV industry?

What are the optimum methods to capture the breadth of sexual assault and sexual harassment? What categories of questions should FMCSA include that will ensure a comprehensive approach to the issue?

Currently, the deadline to submit comments is March 11. You can provide input online using Docket No. FMCSA-2024-0061. LL