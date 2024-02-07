FMCSA to conduct study on prevalence of sexual assault and harassment in trucking

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is asking truckers for their input when it comes to sexual assault and sexual harassment in the trucking industry.

In a request for information scheduled to publish in the Federal Register on Thursday, Feb. 8, the agency announced its plans to “undertake a study to understand and quantify the prevalence and severity of sexual assault and sexual harassment experienced across the commercial motor vehicle industry, particularly among drivers.”

According to FMCSA, the results of the study will attempt to:

Understand any potential regulatory or policy measures needed to improve driver safety and mitigate sexual assault and sexual harassment

Work with industry partners on outreach and other efforts to improve driver safety through sexual assault and sexual harassment prevention

Support the participation of women in the CMV industry

The study is based in part on recommendations made to FMCSA by the Women of Trucking Advisory Board. The board contends that by better understanding the issues of sexual assault and sexual harassment in the industry, the agency will be in a better position to identify possible countermeasures.

In its final recommendations, the board noted that the agency should investigate the topic “with additional depth and breadth to ensure there is an awareness of the magnitude of sexual assault and sexual harassment across the industry.”

Previous studies on sexual assault and sexual harassment

A 2022 study conducted by FMCSA found that harassment and crime against female drivers and minority male drivers is “prevalent.” Additionally, the study found that many incidents went unreported, with most commenters saying they did not believe reporting the incident would make a difference.

“(Female) truck drivers are particularly vulnerable to crimes that are sexual in nature and are more likely to experience harassment from another truck driver or from trainers,” the study concluded.

While the study did shine a light on some of the issues within the industry, FMCSA acknowledged some of the limitations of the previous research. According to the agency, the comments received will be used to “develop a comprehensive, expanded study that achieves a deeper framing and understanding of baseline data and issues related to sexual assault and sexual harassment.”

Some of the topics the agency is seeking input on include the following:

What is the optimal study design to capture sexual assault and sexual harassment information within the CMV industry, particularly among drivers?

What type of study design will best characterize the nature and scope of sexual assault and sexual harassment within the CMV industry that can be used to develop appropriate countermeasures?

Are there other categories of participant demographics that would improve the study (e.g., education, age, income, length of time in position (or in the industry), segment of the CMV industry, geographic region of operation, etc.)?

Who should be included in a sexual assault and sexual harassment study for the CMV industry?

What are the optimum methods to capture the breadth of sexual assault and sexual harassment? What categories of questions should FMCSA include that will ensure a comprehensive approach to the issue?

Once the notice is published, drivers will have 30 days to submit comments online using Docket No. FMCSA-2024-0061. LL