Oregon DOT extends comment deadline on tolling policy

The deadline to comment on the draft amendment concerning Oregon’s tolling policy has been extended by the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Comments on the Oregon Highway Plan, which will guide the state in using tolling as a way to raise funds for transportation system improvements, will now be accepted until Sept. 15.

Public input will inform potential revisions to the plan amendment.

A comment form has been made available on the ODOT website. Comments also may be sent via email to OHPManager@odot.Oregon.gov.

Purpose of the draft amendment

According to an Oregon DOT news release, the amendment does not pertain to whether or not the state should toll roads, instead, it provides guidance for doing so if the state decides to use tolling.

A tolling policy is currently included within the Oregon Highway Plan. The proposed draft policy amends that section.

The amendment is intended to modernize the state’s pricing and tolling policy and defines terms such as congestion pricing. Guidance for the use of revenue and setting rates as well as clearer direction for decision making by the Oregon Transportation Commission also are provided, according to the news release.

The state’s full draft amendment can be found here.

ODOT said the goal is to have a final version ready for adoption later this year.

Oregon Highway Plan

The Oregon Highway plan is the state’s primary highway guide, said the ODOT news release. It established a 20-year vision and strategic framework. The current plan was approved in 1999 and has been modified several times. In 2012, the current section on tolling was added. LL

