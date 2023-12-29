Oregon DMV fees set to increase in 2024

Oregon’s fees for driver’s licenses, renewals and more are set to increase on Monday, Jan. 1, according to a news release from the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

These increases include fees related to obtaining, renewing and replacing a commercial driver’s license.

The price hikes in Oregon are a result of state legislation passed earlier this year to help the DMV recover costs and temporarily avoid service reductions, the news release said.

Plate transfer, replacement plates and stickers, VIN inspection, plate manufacturing, camper/trailer/motorhome registration and dealer document fees were covered by this new legislation.

A final increase to vehicle registration, roads usage charges and other fees as part of Oregon’s HB 2017 transportation funding package also will take effect on Monday, Jan. 1.

Fee increases directly related to CDL holders include:

Current Fee New Fee Original CDL $75 $160 Original commercial learner’s permit $23 $40 CDL renewal $61 $104 CDL with motorcycle $89 $132 CDL replacement $26 $30 Commercial learner’s permit replacement $26 $30 Commercial knowledge test (CDL) $10 $10 Commercial driver’s skills test (CDL) $70 $145

A complete list of current and increased fees is available on the Oregon DMV website.

“We have a structural funding problem that needs a long-term solution,” Amy Joyce, Oregon DMV administrator, said in a statement. “These fee increases will help us carry the cost burden for a while and allow us to continue to provide DMV services without much interruption. We look forward to working with our partners in the Oregon Legislature to identify long-term solutions to our funding problems.”

Oregon officials encourage conducting DMV business online when possible in an effort to save time and – in some cases – money.

“We’ve added more than two dozen services in the past three years,” Joyce said.

The Oregon DMV provides customer assistance online or by phone at 503-945-5000. LL

