OOIDA’s tour trailer stops in Terrell, Texas

The 2021 Texas tour for OOIDA’s tour trailer is coming to an end with a stop in Terrell, Texas.

The Spirit of the American Trucker is scheduled to be at the Terrell TA on March 5-7. On Monday, Jon Osburn, skipper of The Spirit, heads to Shreveport, La.

The Terrell TA is at the Wilson Road exit from I-20, Exit 503. There are 300 parking spots for tractor-trailers. The Country Pride restaurant is closed due to county occupancy restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.





Shared tales, aired some real concerns

The Texas tour has spanned 28 days and eight stops.

“I got to talk to some really neat folks, got to share tales, and heard some real concerns about our industry, and a couple neat success stories,” Osburn said.

One of the top items of discussion has been the increase in diesel prices, which has gone from a slow creep to lunge recently, Osburn said. It’s important for drivers to keep an eye on the fuel surcharge they are being paid, he said. They need to make sure they aren’t on the losing end.

“My experience is that brokers don’t care,” Osburn said. “They just want it moved as cheap as they can, that keeps more money in their pocket.”

In a federal diesel price report issued Monday, the national average topped $3 a gallon for the first time in more than a year. The national average went up nearly a dime per gallon. Here is this week’s diesel price report.

A museum worth a visit

If you have time, Terrell is home to a surprising tourist attraction: The No. 1 British Flight Training School Museum. Osburn says it is well worth a visit.

During World War II, thousands of British cadets learned to fly at six training schools in the southern U.S. Terrell had the first and largest. The museum has logbooks, training manuals, WWII uniforms and more.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free. People are asked to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

Free face masks are available for anyone with a commercial driver's license at The Spirit. You also can get forms for drivers without medical insurance to get flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccine vouchers at The Spirit.

