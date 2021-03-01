The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report, released on Monday, March 1, showed the national average price per gallon of diesel is now $3.072, up from $2.973, a week ago.

Up by 12.7 cents, the Rocky Mountain region saw the highest price increase nationwide. New England is 5.2 cents higher, for the lowest increase from a week ago.

The lowest price ($2.837) per gallon is in the Gulf Coast, while California features the highest price ($3.846) in the country.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 22.1 cents per gallon lower, according to the EIA.

The price of diesel has risen every week since Nov. 9, 2020.



Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.072, up 9.9 cents.

East Coast – $3.083, up 8.2 cents.

New England – $3.014, up 5.2 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.20, up 6.8 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.018, up 9.7 cents.

Midwest – $3.041, up 9.6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.837, up 11.5 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.983, up 12.7 cents.

West Coast – $3.541, up 10.9 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.174, up 11.1 cents.

California – $3.846, up 10.7 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 9.3 cents to $2.925, according to a Monday, March 1 report.

The Rocky Mountain and West Coast less California region had the largest increase with prices up 11.1 cents in each region. The smallest increase came in New England, where prices are now 5.1 cents higher.

The highest diesel price in the country is $3.688 per gallon in California.

The U.S. average diesel price is 17.7 cents higher than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.925, up 9.3 cents.

East Coast – $3.012, up 8.2 cents.

New England – $2.961, up 5.1 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.201, up 7.6 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.917, up 9.1 cents.

Midwest – $2.926, up 9.2 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.729, up 9.6 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.877, up 11.1 cents.

West Coast – $3.28, up 10.9 cents

West Coast without California – $3.004, up 11.1 cents.

California – $3.688, up 10.8 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $2.94 for Monday, March 1.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.848 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.654 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.853 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

